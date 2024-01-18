Samsung Launches Galaxy S24 with Generative AI Features to Transform Smartphone Experience

Apple’s biggest rival Samsung Electronics launched its first AI-powered lineup of Galaxy smartphones marking the commencement of a competitive race to harness generative AI for revitalizing the smartphone market. Samsung stated that Galaxy AI, integrated into each model within the S24 series will usher a new era of mobile AI.

“We will reshape the technology landscape, we will open a new chapter without barriers to unleash your potential,” said TM Roh, president and head of the mobile experience business at Samsung Electronics.

Samsung unveiled its latest devices at its annual product launch in San Jose, California spotlighting innovative generative AI integrations. These include intelligent translation and interpretation services and in-app image searches. This emphasis on AI signals a departure from the tech giant’s traditional hardware-centric strategy in the development and promotion of its smartphones.

The upcoming Galaxy phones will introduce a function for live foreign language interpretation during calls and support an array of 13 languages and 17 dialects. Compatible with calls to and from any smartphone or landline, users can communicate across language barriers. Notably, the phones will save users’ language preferences and collect data on language usage, ensuring a personalized experience.

Samsung is partnering with Google to bring “Circle to Search” to the new Galaxy smartphones. This feature allows users to circle text snippets, portions of images, or videos to instantly retrieve search results related to the highlighted content. Additionally, the phones will offer users quick ways to manipulate specific elements of their photos, raising both the bar for photo refinement and potential concerns about the creation of misleading images.

The Galaxy S24 lineup will also have a range of generative AI-powered photo editing tools, enhancing users’ creative capabilities. The generative edit tool empowers users to erase or modify object positions in images and fill in borders to correct photo frames. Moreover, an AI-driven edit suggestion option provides users with automated feedback, offering insights on optimizing and tweaking their photos for the best possible results.

The Race for AI Integration into Smartphones

Google is embracing AI in its latest Pixel phones, with the Circle To Search tool making its debut on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. This is part of a broader initiative by Google to infuse its devices with AI, including Project Gemini, rolled out at the end of the previous year. Plans are underway to expand the Circle To Search tool to other devices running on Android software, marking a significant step towards a more intelligent and intuitive user experience.

Beyond smartphones, Google is utilizing AI in its mobile app for both iPhones and Android devices. Users can now point their cameras at objects to receive concise summaries, showcasing the multifaceted applications of artificial intelligence in enriching user experiences.

The surge in AI integration in smartphones follows the successful mainstream adoption of generative AI technology by OpenAI’s ChatGPT bot, backed by Microsoft. With its ability to quickly generate content upon request, the ChatGPT bot has opened the way for the widespread acceptance and integration of artificial intelligence in various technological domains.

As the release date of the Galaxy S24 lineup approaches, Samsung enthusiasts and tech enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating a new era of smartphones that not only connect people globally but also empower users with unprecedented AI-driven capabilities in language interpretation, image searches, and photo editing.

