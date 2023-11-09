Samsung Challenges Apple with Generative AI Update for Galaxy Phones

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

South Korean tech giant Samsung unveiled its range of generative AI models for language, coding and image processing tasks— codenamed “Gauss AI”. The company also introduced Galaxy AI to enhance real-time call translations at the recent Samsung AI Forum 2023, the company’s annual event for developers.

The recent announcement has put Samsung in direct competition with other tech industry leaders, particularly Apple.

After a recent security concern that led to the ban of certain AI technologies, Samsung unveiled three AI models under the Gauss series: Samsung Gauss Language, Samsung Gauss Code, and Samsung Gauss Image.

According to the firm, Gauss Language is a language-based AI model designed to push the boundaries of natural language processing. It boasts its own extensive data set and offers crucial support for the Korean language. Likewise, the coding-focused AI model offers intelligent code suggestions, error detection, and code optimization. The promise of streamlining coding processes and boosting productivity has developers eagerly anticipating its integration into their workflow.

Moreover, Samsung’s Gauss Image brings the power of AI to image-related tasks. With local data and Korean language support, it aims to offer accurate image recognition, classification and generation capabilities, paving the way for new possibilities in the world of image-based applications and services.

The company’s shift towards on-device generative AI operations reduces reliance on cloud-based AI, ensuring faster and efficient user experiences. The collaboration with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, which is expected to power Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S24 phones, promises to put the company at the forefront of AI innovation.

Is Gauss a Tough Competition for Apple?

Samsung’s bold move in AI development presents a significant challenge to its competitors, including tech giant Apple. While Samsung introduces its Gauss series and emphasizes on-device AI operations, Apple’s AI initiatives remain relatively low-profile. This intensifies the race for supremacy in the ever-evolving AI landscape.

The tech industry is eagerly awaiting Apple’s response, as Samsung’s latest advancements and Qualcomm‘s on-device AI support are setting new benchmarks in the realm of AI technology. This dynamic competition is expected to drive innovation and ultimately benefit consumers worldwide.

The recent Samsung AI Forum 2023 featured discussions on generative AI. Prominent speakers, including Dr. Hyung Won Chung from OpenAI and Jason Wei, an OpenAI researcher, explored the operation and potential challenges of large language models (LLMs) in the year 2023. Korea University Professor Hongsuck Seo shed light on trends in multimodal AI technology capable of processing various data types simultaneously.

Introduces ‘Power of AI’ for Mobile

Galaxy AI is a comprehensive mobile AI experience, combining on-device AI with cloud-based AI in collaboration with industry leaders.

One of the standout features of Galaxy AI is the AI Live Translate Call, which will provide real-time translations during calls, eliminating language barriers. This simplifies communication and takes us closer to a world where social connections are barrier-free, and communication is productive.

According to Samsung, its dedication to privacy and security ensures that users can trust their AI experiences.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile eXperience Business. “Samsung is on the cusp of a major AI transformation, positioning itself as a pioneer in this ever-evolving field.”

With Gauss models and Galaxy AI, Samsung intends to change the way we interact with AI and challenge its competitors to catch up.

