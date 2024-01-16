Microsoft Announces Copilot Pro AI Assistant for Small Businesses and Individuals

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Microsoft introduced Copilot Pro, a premium subscription designed to elevate the Copilot experience for individuals and businesses.

American tech giant Microsoft introduced Copilot Pro – a premium subscription to advance generative AI capabilities, announced updates for Copilot AI and expanded Copilot for Microsoft 365 to businesses of all sizes.

To meet the evolving needs of its user base, Microsoft introduced Copilot Pro, a premium subscription designed to elevate the Copilot experience for individuals. Priced at $20 per month per user, Copilot Pro provides advanced features tailored for users seeking better productivity and creativity in various domains such as writing, coding, designing, researching or learning.

One of the key highlights of Copilot Pro is its access to the latest generative AI models, starting with OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo. This not only ensures faster performance during peak times but also grants users the flexibility to toggle between models, optimizing their experience based on specific preferences.

Furthermore, Copilot Pro incorporates enhanced AI image creation through Image Creator from Designer, offering 100 boosts per day for faster and more detailed image quality in the landscape format, it added.

The new generative AI model will enable user access to Copilot GPT Builder tool for creating their own customized Copilot GPTs. This feature allows individuals to tailor Copilot to specific topics, catering to a diverse range of interests and professional requirements.

Additionally, Microsoft announced major updates to its Copilot AI. The company revealed that the platform successfully processed over 5 billion chats and images to date which indicates the growing popularity and utility of Copilot for both professional and personal applications.

Expanding Copilot Reach to Businesses

Simultaneously, Microsoft is extending the accessibility of Copilot for Microsoft 365 to businesses of all sizes, breaking away from the previous 300-seat purchase minimum. Small businesses using Microsoft 365 Business Premium and Business Standard can now buy Copilot for $30 per person per month, with the freedom to purchase between one and 299 seats.

The move follows the general availability of Copilot for enterprises in November. Companies such as Visa, BP, Honda, and Pfizer, along with partners like Accenture, KPMG and PwC have already integrated Copilot into their workflows, signaling a shift in the way diverse industries and sectors harness the power of AI.

Additionally, Microsoft introduced Copilot GPTs to help users customize Copilot behavior on specific topics of interest. This feature is rolled out with predefined purposes such as fitness, travel, and cooking, with Copilot Pro users gaining the ability to create their GPTs using Copilot GPT Builder soon.

The Copilot mobile app is now available for Android and iOS and enables users to access Copilot on the go, ensuring continuity across devices.

Microsoft’s unveiling of Copilot Pro and the expanded accessibility of Copilot for Microsoft 365 is a step towards the integration of AI into daily work and personal tasks. These updates cater to the diverse needs of individuals, from power users seeking advanced features to businesses of all sizes looking to enhance productivity.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv