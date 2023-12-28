Tencent Receives Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management Service

In Brief Tencent received patent for blockchain vehicle management system, to retrieve information about a parked vehicle based on its license plate.

Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent received a novel patent titled “Blockchain-based vehicle management method, device, terminal and storage medium.” The patent took nearly four years to be awarded, starting from its initial submission in November 2019.

The patent describes a method where a vehicle management system uses blockchain to retrieve information about a parked vehicle based on its license plate. The system then identifies nearby service points, sends service orders to the user, and collects reservation details and user signatures. If consensus is reached among blockchain nodes, the reservation information is added to the blockchain, and a parking discount is sent to the user.

This application aims at simplifying the choice of where to get vehicle services and improves the accuracy of service recommendations.

Tencent Has Designed Multiple Innovative Products

Tencent has been an early adopter of blockchain technology among major technology companies.

Last year, it obtained a patent for a blockchain-based missing person’s poster, a submission also made in 2019. The firm also has been investigating potential integrations with payment technology. In 2018, it collaborated with Chinese telecom giant Huawei to develop “FISCO BCOS,” a coinless blockchain designed for constructing decentralized applications that continues to remain active today.

Recently, Tencent introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot named HunyuanAide, designed to assist users in creating promotional content. Tencent envisions that Hunyuan will progress to the point of composing advertisements and managing customer inquiries, revolutionizing sales and advertising processes for numerous merchants.

The company persists in developing and launching new AI products despite the challenges posed by US restrictions on the export of AI chips to China.

Tencent’s innovative ventures and the ongoing development of AI technologies highlight the company’s commitment to technological advancements in the ever evolving digital landscape.

