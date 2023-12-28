Business News Report Technology
December 28, 2023

Tencent Receives Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management Service

by
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:39 am Updated: December 28, 2023 at 9:39 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 28, 2023 at 9:39 am

In Brief

Tencent received patent for blockchain vehicle management system, to retrieve information about a parked vehicle based on its license plate.

Tencent Receives Patent for Blockchain-Based Vehicle Management Service

Chinese technology conglomerate Tencent received a novel patent titled “Blockchain-based vehicle management method, device, terminal and storage medium.”  The patent took nearly four years to be awarded, starting from its initial submission in November 2019.

The patent describes a method where a vehicle management system uses blockchain to retrieve information about a parked vehicle based on its license plate. The system then identifies nearby service points, sends service orders to the user, and collects reservation details and user signatures. If consensus is reached among blockchain nodes, the reservation information is added to the blockchain, and a parking discount is sent to the user.

This application aims at simplifying the choice of where to get vehicle services and improves the accuracy of service recommendations.

Tencent Has Designed Multiple Innovative Products 

Tencent has been an early adopter of blockchain technology among major technology companies. 

Last year, it obtained a patent for a blockchain-based missing person’s poster, a submission also made in 2019. The firm also has been investigating potential integrations with payment technology. In 2018, it collaborated with Chinese telecom giant Huawei to develop “FISCO BCOS,” a coinless blockchain designed for constructing decentralized applications that continues to remain active today.

Recently, Tencent introduced an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot named HunyuanAide, designed to assist users in creating promotional content. Tencent envisions that Hunyuan will progress to the point of composing advertisements and managing customer inquiries, revolutionizing sales and advertising processes for numerous merchants.

The company persists in developing and launching new AI products despite the challenges posed by US restrictions on the export of AI chips to China.

Tencent’s innovative ventures and the ongoing development of AI technologies highlight the company’s commitment to technological advancements in the ever evolving digital landscape. 

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

‘Journalists Must Embrace Prompt Engineering Skills as AI Enters Newsroom,’ says United Nation’s AI Advisor Neil Sahota

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023

MicroStrategy Acquires Bitcoins Worth $615.7 Million Amidst Spot Bitcoin ETF Anticipation

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

Gramener CEO Anand S Warns of Risks in Blindly Trusting LLMs, Advocates for Model Literacy

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023

Top Scandals that Shook the Crypto World in 2023

by Kumar Gandharv
December 27, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Indonesia Mandates Registration for Crypto Exchanges on National Commodity Future Exchange

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

Top 5 AI Large Language Models That Transformed Medicine and Healthcare in 2023

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

KuCoin Labs and OOFP Forge Partnership to Bolster Bitcoin Ecosystem

by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023

Libra Protocol Creator Transfers 231 Ethereum to Unidentified Addresses, Suspected of Vanishing

by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Indonesia Mandates Registration for Crypto Exchanges on National Commodity Future Exchange
Markets News Report
Indonesia Mandates Registration for Crypto Exchanges on National Commodity Future Exchange
by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023
Top 5 AI Large Language Models That Transformed Medicine and Healthcare in 2023
AI Wiki News Report Technology
Top 5 AI Large Language Models That Transformed Medicine and Healthcare in 2023
by Alisa Davidson
December 28, 2023
‘Journalists Must Embrace Prompt Engineering Skills as AI Enters Newsroom,’ says United Nation’s AI Advisor Neil Sahota
Opinion Technology
‘Journalists Must Embrace Prompt Engineering Skills as AI Enters Newsroom,’ says United Nation’s AI Advisor Neil Sahota
by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023
KuCoin Labs and OOFP Forge Partnership to Bolster Bitcoin Ecosystem
Business News Report
KuCoin Labs and OOFP Forge Partnership to Bolster Bitcoin Ecosystem
by Kumar Gandharv
December 28, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.