Cuebric Partners With Disguise to Ease Filmmaking and Production with AI Integration

Creative-led generative AI production software company Cuebric announced a partnership with virtual production technology company Disguise.

The collaborative effort involves the integration of Cuebric’s software into the Disguise platform for visual experiences aiming to empower creatives in utilizing AI for crafting photorealistic plug-and-play three-dimensional (3D) environments.

These environments can be further exported to an LED soundstage ready for filming within minutes.

The integration enables users to craft immersive stories regardless of budget constraints and facilitates easy changes and iterations in the virtual environment during production, allowing avoid costly reshoots.

“Cuebric democratizes filmmaking, removing the cost barrier to creating gorgeous, immersive sets and backgrounds with its plug and play 3D solution. Leveraging AI to minimize the tedious and maximize the extraordinary in the creative process will breathe new life into the production industry,” said Pinar Seyhan Demirdag and Gary Lee Koepke, co-founders of Cuebric.

AI-powered Cuebric allows filmmakers, studios, and VFX companies to achieve heightened productivity while upholding cinematic quality. The platform aids in the creation, segmentation, and dimensionalization of scenes, facilitating a fast transition from Concept to Camera.

Disguise serves as a bridge between the physical and the virtual realms, offering a comprehensive ecosystem that combines 3D-visualization software, cloud solutions, platforms, hardware, and services. This end-to-end solution equips creatives and technical teams with the tools needed to bring the most intricate creative visions to life.

Easing Video Content Production with AI

To generate a 2.5D perspective scene, creatives have the option to include entirely generative content or import images from external sources into the Cuebric platform. Subsequently, Cuebric employs AI rotoscoping and AI inpainting techniques to segment the imported image into layers.

This segmentation enables the transformation of the scene from two-dimensional (2D) to 2.5D perspective, guided by depth maps of the individual layers.

Upon importing the Cuebric 2.5D perspective scene into Disguise’s Designer software, each layer is then mapped onto an automatically generated mesh. This process ensures that the individual plates are not confined to flat planes but adopt 3D shapes.

The outcome is a more realistic parallax effect, capable of maintaining authenticity regardless of the camera’s movement on set.

The new partnership is set to revolutionize filmmaking, leveraging AI to enable immersive storytelling, cost-effective production, and seamless virtual environment adjustments, ultimately reshaping the landscape of the production industry.

