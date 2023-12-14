Rypplzz Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Geospatial Technology Platform

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

Spatial engineering startup Rypplzz — the creators of multi-patented geo-location platform Interlife, announced a successful seed funding round of $3 million. Led by sports technology investment firm KB Partners, with participation from Triptyq Capital, the funding round brings Rypplzz’s total capital raised to $6.8 million.

To meet increasing demand, Rypplzz plans to utilize the funds to scale its product and expand its team, focusing on hiring additional technical staff. The company said that with its transition into the commercialization phase, it anticipates a surge in new deployments.

Over the past year, Rypplzz conducted successful pilot programs, enhanced its technology and forged strategic alliances with key industry players. Notably, the company collaborated with music artist Grimes to host the first-ever Augmented Reality Art Rave at the Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

“Fundraising in the past year has been historically challenging for startups, to be able to secure funding in this environment speaks volumes about the strength of our product and its upside potential across industries,” Josh Pendrick, CEO of Rypplzz told Metaverse Post. “With our latest round of funding, our plan is to expand our team, bringing on board additional engineers and technical staff to help scale the product. This expansion aims to enhance the output of each team member, enabling them to delve deeper into uncovering the untapped capacities inherent in our technology.”

Rypplzz has established partnerships with notable brands and venues, including the 27-acre Tucson Convention Center, Cisco Sports Media Group, SkyPath Security, Inc. with its Mobile Defense Platform, and a major US sports league.



By transforming airspace into monetizable engagement opportunities, Rypplzz’s technology facilitates AR-based fan experiences, wayfinding and traffic analytics, geotargeting and various tech-enabled crowd management capabilities.

“We facilitate in-home and out-of-home entertainment for fans through interactive augmented reality (AR) experiences. Moreover, our platform introduces a modern paradigm for securely monetizing digital content and assets, leveraging blockchain and smart contracts,” said Pendrick. “It enables the dynamic repurposing, reimagining, and distribution of both old and new content in ways that are not only impactful and engaging but also monetizable.”

Rypplzz’s Plans to Fortify the Geospatial Technology Domain

While traditional GPS precision has been limited to 10-20 feet, Rypplzz’s algorithm utilizes radio frequency to achieve six-inch accuracy in three dimensions. The platform empowers the programming of digital files to precise three-dimensional coordinates of airspace, enabling interaction with phones and other internet-connected devices.

“The foundation of our transformative capabilities lies in our comprehensive Interlife platform, comprising innovative technologies such as our patented 3D WiFi positioning system and radio frequency communications network,” said Rypplzz’s Pendrick. “Notably, our positioning system boasts mapping the digital-physical world with precision within 6 inches and in 3 dimensions — a remarkable advancement compared to the 10-20 feet precision of conventional GPS, which also doesn’t measure altitude very precisely.”

Rypplzz’s core product Interlife is a spatial computing platform that converts air into addressable 3D cubes and enables users to deploy interactive digital files to precise 3D coordinates of physical space. These objects interact with phones or IoT devices and dynamically respond to triggers or rules.cThe patented technology’s main features include ultra-precise geolocation and RF transmission with bandwidth efficiency and synchronous device transmission at a lower cost.

The funding secured by Rypplzz positions the company to further advance its spatial technology and continue its trajectory of transformative innovations in the industry.

“There are numerous organizations that currently offer a sliver of what’s possible on our robust platform, but there isn’t another organization we know of that is addressing the spatial computing market on the most essential level with the precision that Rypplzz provides,” Rypplzz’s Pendrick told Metaverse Post. “Our multi-patented technology and unique algorithms are developing an entirely new era of computing. This shift will deliver the most modern and novel user experiences that will not be confined to a phone or computer screen.”

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey