RepubliK Partners with AWS to Launch AI-Powered SocialFi Platform

RepubliK launched its AI-powered SocialFi platform leveraging AWS's AI and ML technologies to enhance content-user interaction.

RepubliK unveiled its AI-powered SocialFi platform leveraging AI to revolutionize the way social media platforms evaluate content quality, gauge engagement and compensate content creators.

In collaboration with AWS AI and ML, RepubliK aims to provide a fresh perspective on content and user interaction analysis. Beyond AI-driven content recommendations, RepubliK’s SocialFi approach centers on assessing the depth and quality of user interactions to gauge content quality.

The company asserts that the strategic focus will in-turn enhance user experiences by prioritizing content that fosters meaningful interactions rather than solely chasing popularity. Additionally, the AI model calculates rewards based on content quality.

“Traditional algorithms excel at surfacing content that keeps users scrolling, regardless of it being one that favours virality and visibility, sometimes at the expense of quality and authenticity. Through AI, we recognised an opportunity in evaluating the depths of user engagement and the intrinsic quality of content, considering factors that could include the relevance and sentiment of comments and creator-to-fan interaction patterns,” Linus Maloney, COO at RepubliK told MPost.

“RepubliK is able to deploy rewards for users on the platform whose contributions signify a more authentic, stronger connection or impact – not just the volume of visible reactions.”

SocialFi platforms are on the rise amid increasing skepticism towards centralized social networks. Decentralized social media applications are emerging as viable alternatives, gaining traction among users. Unlike web2 social platforms, which often face criticism for user and creator restrictions, web3 platforms are introducing innovative financial streams for users.

Recently, Web3 social platform Beoble received an undisclosed strategic investment from Animoca Brands to expand its capabilities and boost global user expansion.

Maximizing Content Quality with AI: A Win-Win for Creators and Consumers

RepubliK incorporates AWS’s Amazon Rekognition and Amazon Personalize capabilities to enhance the objectivity and depth of content recommendation and user interaction analysis.

AWS Rekognition AI service evaluates the quality of content, distinguishing between genuine-human and animated content. This content evaluation serves as valuable input for the AWS Personalize AI service. On one front, the former AI service continually refines its ability to assess content quality, focusing on understanding which content types generate the most user engagement.

Simultaneously, AWS Personalize AI’s dynamic learning system consistently improves its proficiency in matching users with content that aligns with their interests.

“Instead of relying solely on surface-level metrics like likes and comments, our AI takes into account an extensive array of data points. This broad spectrum of data forms the basis for a more comprehensive understanding of deep user interactions,” said RepubliK’s Maloney. “By incorporating a diverse set of data beyond conventional metrics, RepubliK’s AI technologies aim to provide users with a more personalized and authentic social media experience.”

Moreover, RepubliK is also bolstering its technological infrastructure by adopting a Layer 2 solution and transitioning to a multi-chain approach. The enhancements, slated for full integration over the next two months, foster streamlined transactions and evolving according to needs of the platform’s community.

The platform will introduce a reward system tailored to acknowledge and compensate content creators and users based on their substantive contributions to the community. This system aims to cultivate more engaged and authentic community interactions.

“In a partnership with TON and Mantle, we will be offering the RPK token on both networks, offering our users cost effective options when sending their RPK tokens. We initially offered the RPK token on ERC-20, and have since added RPK on Arbitrum, offering users a more cost effective option when sending their tokens,” Maloney told MPost.

RepubliK asserts that its AI identifies real supporters of content creators by analyzing the depth of interactions shared between creators and their audience. By recognizing genuine support, RepubliK aims to ensure that content creators are rewarded not just for popularity, but for the authentic connections they establish within the community.

“We believe the future of social media is immersive entertainment. There’s a big difference between enjoying a show and also chatting with the performers afterwards. AI can help us identify these experiences and deliver them in the most efficient manner,” explained RepubliK’s Maloney. “By implementing an AI powered content assessment system based on analyzing deep interactions around a piece of content, the RepubliK platform is able to directly incentivize content creators to produce high-quality, impactful content and drive passion, true influence and fair mutual rewards.”

