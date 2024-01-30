Animoca Brands and LighLink Partner to Enhance Web3 Gaming Experiences

by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey

Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital company Animoca Brands announced a partnership with LightLink to enhance Web3 gaming experiences. The partnership aims to address the challenge of on-chain transactions in gaming, which has historically been difficult and costly due to limitations in current public blockchains.

Speaking to Metaverse Post, Roy Hui, co-founder and CEO of LightLink said that the collaborated solution will offer a fixed-fee gas subsidy subscription model. This model will enable tens of thousands of daily transactions, circumventing the volatility of demand-driven fees.

Moreover, the collaboration will also feature incorporation of gaming transactions onto a public blockchain. “This includes features such as XP, leveling up, gaming profiles, achievements, and badges. As a result, player profiles will gain greater recognition, progress will become more transparent, and achievements may become interoperable across various games,” Hui added.

Moreover, Animoca will integrate LightLink’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology into selected Animoca Brands projects to improve the user experience within the gaming sector and address challenges in Web3 transactions.

“Through our partnership with LightLink we will seek to incorporate its Ethereum Layer 2 technology to selected projects to help address the problem of gas fees that many Web3 users have concerns about, especially in certain regions. We will aim to lower costs for users, particularly in developing countries, and make the benefits of blockchain – especially digital property rights – more accessible and affordable,” Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands told Metaverse Post.

LightLink’s Roy Hui further added that the integration aims to increase simplicity for game developers by offering capabilities that are easy to implement with just a single line of code, thereby reducing barriers for developers and making Web3 interactions accessible.

The partnership empowers users to own their in-game rewards and assets by allowing direct transferability. This will enable players to sell or transfer assets at their discretion, enhancing player control and ownership over their digital possessions.

Additionally, “operating on the same blockchain ensures that all stored information is public and transparent. This transparency enables games to recognize a player’s progress in other games, fostering more personalised and interconnected user experiences. Such interoperability can introduce novel gameplay mechanics and rewards, where achievements in one game might unlock advantages or bonuses in another,” LightLink’s Hui explained.

Paving Way for Blockchain’s Broader Adoption Across Industries

LightLink’s Enterprise Mode promises to enhance blockchain adoption by enabling businesses to operate gas-free.

“In this mode, gamers can fully engage in on-chain experiences without the concern of gas prices, the requirement to obtain native tokens, or the transaction speed. This allows them to focus on the activities they enjoy without dealing with the complexities typically associated with blockchain transactions,” said LightLink’s Roy Hui.

“When Enterprise Mode is activated, interacting with whitelisted smart contracts becomes gasless. This enables the implementation of features like NFT ticketing without complexity. For instance, you can use a ticket at a gate, where the ticket’s state changes from unused to used at the smart contract level, entirely on-chain, without the need for a native token. This creates a frictionless experience,” he added.

The collaboration aims to bridge decentralized applications (dApps) with millions of users from enterprise partners. By leveraging the Web3 dApps, this partnership introduces LightLink technology to various industries, including public transportation, supply chain, payments, and banking.

Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu believes LightLink’s gasless transactions will help advance Web3 adoption.

“By integrating LightLink’s Enterprise Mode, our portfolio companies such as Grapes and The Red Village will be able to offer users a gasless experience. This means players won’t need to deal with or even be aware of blockchain’s complexities while still enjoying its benefits. The impact will be a smoother entry for new users into Web3 games and projects, potentially leading to greater adoption and engagement,” Animoca Brands’ Yat Siu told Metaverse Post.

