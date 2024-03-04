Web3 Game HYTOPIA Launches HYCHAIN Node Sale for its Thriving 1.1M Player Community

by Victor Dey In Brief HYTOPIA has initiated a node sale for its Layer-2 blockchain HYCHAIN, urging the global gaming community to partake and bolster the network.

In a bid to fortify its position in the Web3 gaming sphere, HYTOPIA — a blockchain-based game with aspirations to rival Minecraft, has initiated a node sale for its newly unveiled Layer-2 blockchain, HYCHAIN. The sale kicked off on March 2nd and urges its global gaming community to partake in bolstering the security and operation of HYTOPIA’s foundational network.

HYTOPIA, conceived to reimagine the Minecraft experience through blockchain integration, has swiftly garnered traction with its free-to-play model, accessible across diverse platforms, and enriched with an in-game marketplace. Diverging from Minecraft’s conventional structure, HYTOPIA harnesses web3 functionality to introduce player-driven economies and authentic ownership of in-game assets.

“HYTOPIA’s worked with some of the top Minecraft content creators and 100,000’s of players from the NFT Worlds days (We were NFT Worlds prior to rebranding) and has heard the long time needs and woes of this massive community,” ArkDev, co-founder of Hytopia & Hychain told MPost.

“Our game focuses on providing monetization mechanisms for creators by allowing the sale of content, cosmetics, lootboxes and more for their game. We use blockchain exclusively to power the underlying economy layer of HYTOPIA. Enabling player-to-player trading using $TOPIA or $USDC while they fully control & custody of their own assets through our self-custodied account abstraction technologies that underpin these systems.”

Powered by Arbitrum Anytrust Layer-2 technology, HYCHAIN promises low-latency gameplay and expedited transaction throughput, with block times under 500 milliseconds and optimistic block production. Serving as the backbone for over 1,000 registered games, including indie and major studios, HYCHAIN’s recent amalgamation with MetaFab amplifies its capability to cater to mass-scale launches by game developers.

“We’ve focused on a whitelist point system that allows existing community members and, holders and new entrants to have a fair opportunity to access the whitelist sale. The points system allows a maximum number of nodes to be minted during the sale, preventing botting and other mechanisms that hurt real interest from real community members,” added Hytopia’s ArkDev. “Arbitrum’s Anytrust stack is critical for the overall experience of games building on HYCHAIN. Specifically, Anytrust allows us to achieve < 250ms block times, meaning that in-game transactions feel seamless, unrecognizable in many cases and overall fast.”

Detailed Analysis of the Node Sale

The node sale, divided into five phases, aims to decentralize the blockchain’s consensus mechanism, thereby incentivizing users to contribute to network security. Node operators, rewarded based on their uptime and assigned keys, stand to receive a share of 250 million TOPIA tokens over a three-year period, coupled with 25% of transaction fees perpetually. The sale’s inclusivity is underscored by its availability across multiple pricing tiers, ensuring early supporters’ participation while preserving the network’s integrity.

“We’ve worked through pretty much all of the challenges in structuring the node sale to date already. I’d say one of the biggest though was figuring out how do we structure a fair and accessible whitelist system that takes our existing community and new community entrants into account and gives them all fair access to the sale. This was the basis of what we thought through for coming to a conclusion on our points and phase based whitelist system,” explained Hytopia’s ArkDev.

As the HYCHAIN node sale unfolds, it not only underscores HYTOPIA’s commitment to decentralization but also signals a paradigm shift in the gaming landscape, empowering players to become stakeholders in blockchain security and governance.

“We will likely see more L2s focused on gaming come along in the coming months or years. This feels like the beginning of a new meta; unfortunately, others will try and take advantage of the hype of which is not good for the overall landscape,” ArkDev told MPost. “However, with HYCHAIN we hope to set the bar for quality, execution and technological innovation that overall pushes the greater web3 + gaming space forward and into the mainstream.”

