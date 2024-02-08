News Report Technology
February 08, 2024

Magic Eden Launches Creator’s Alliance to Empower NFT Creators Earn Royalties

Published: February 08, 2024
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Magic Eden introduced the Creator’s Alliance to empower artists by ensuring they receive royalties for their digital creations.

In the dynamic landscape of web3, the role of creators is increasingly emphasized. Recognizing this, US-based NFT platform Magic Eden introduced the Creator’s Alliance aimed towards advocating for a sustainable royalty framework.

This initiative aims to empower creators and foster growth within the NFT ecosystem.

Moreover, the Creator’s Alliance brings together prominent entities within web3’s NFT realm, including Yuga Labs, RTFKT and Doodles, among others. This collaborative effort represents a diverse mix of creativity and innovation. The involvement of industry leaders like Adidas and Animoca Brands underscores the Alliance’s commitment to supporting creators across various domains.

“We believe that creators are the lifeblood of web3. That’s why we’ve started the Creator’s Alliance – a coalition of the top NFT projects in web3, who are focused on promoting a sustainable royalty framework to empower creators and grow the NFT ecosystem,” Magic Eden wrote on platform X.

Magic Eden Aims to Enable Creators Earn Royalties

The Creator’s Alliance aims to support creators by ensuring they receive fair royalties, addressing a common challenge in today’s digital landscape where creators may struggle with platform dynamics.

“A big part of this work is supporting marketplaces that enable creators to earn royalties at the rate they set,” said Magic Eden. Additionally, the Alliance emphasizes the use of multiple blockchains, including Ethereum and Solana, to provide more opportunities for NFT creators and collectors while promoting inclusivity and innovation.

With the participation of leading projects and companies, the Creator’s Alliance is poised to foster innovation and contribute to a fairer NFT landscape. As the Alliance gains traction, it represents a significant shift in how creators interact with and benefit from the growing world of NFTs.

In traditional art markets, creators often lose the ability to benefit from the appreciation of their work once it is sold, particularly in secondary markets. This lack of ongoing compensation can be demotivating for artists, especially as their creations gain value over time through subsequent resales.

NFT royalties serve to address this fundamental issue by empowering creators to receive a percentage of the proceeds each time their digital art is resold. This mechanism ensures a continuous income stream for artists, offering them financial stability beyond the initial sale.

Such a sustainable revenue model motivates artists to produce innovative and valuable content with the knowledge that their efforts will be rewarded not only initially but also in the long term.

