Philippines SEC Sets 3-Month Compliance Deadline for Crypto Platforms

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The Philippines SEC’s three-month deadline for crypto platforms to register underlines its rigorous approach to regulating the crypto market.

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) issued a clear directive to unregistered crypto platforms, setting a three-month deadline for compliance or facing a ban. This decision reflects the SEC’s commitment to regulate the burgeoning crypto industry and protect Filipino investors.

During a panel discussion, SEC head Kelvin Lee outlined the timeline. He stated that the ban would become effective three months after the advisory issued on November 29.

The SEC initially considered a one-month grace period. However, it extended this to three months to facilitate a smoother transition for investors and platforms.

This move by the SEC is a direct response to the activities of platforms like Binance, which admitted to operating without a license in the Philippines. The extended grace period aims to allow platforms to seek regulatory approval, ensuring industry stability.

Philippines SEC’ Consideration for Investors

With the Christmas season approaching, the SEC aims to make the transition easier for Filipino investors. This approach aligns with global regulatory standards and emphasizes the need for compliance by virtual asset service providers.

The SEC has issued warnings to various firms, including Binance, for operating without the necessary license. Commissioner Lee clarified the SEC’s stance on firms that claim not to operate within the country. He affirmed that these platforms actively target Filipino investors online.

The SEC advises users to utilize one of the 17 registered platforms in the country for security. Additionally, Lee hinted at upcoming new regulations for digital assets, indicating that decision-making involves a group of experts rather than a public consultation.

This initiative by the Philippine SEC marks a significant step toward creating a regulated and secure environment for cryptocurrency operations. It ensures investor safety and aligns with global standards in digital asset management.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti