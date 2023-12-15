Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal Unveils ‘Krutrim’ LLM for AI Development in Indian Languages

Share this article







by Kumar Gandharv by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Ola’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal introduced Krutrim – an LLM that can write stories, poems, and more in multiple Indian languages.

Indian artificial intelligence company Krutrim Si Designs introduced Krutrim — a large language model (LLM) that can write stories, poems and more in multiple Indian languages.

The company, Krutrim Si Designs was launched in April 2023 and is spearheaded by Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and chief executive officer of Indian ride-hailing company Ola.

Aggarwal introduced Krutrim – meaning artificial in the Sanskrit language – during a live-streamed hybrid event on YouTube in two sizes.

A base model named Krutrim was trained on two trillion pieces of talk (tokens) and datasets. It can understand 20 Indian languages and can even respond in 10 of those languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada and more.

Additionally, Krutrim Pro — another multimodal AI model, is slated for release in 2024 and promises more sophisticated problem-solving capabilities and task execution.

According to the announcement, the Krutrim AI model is designed to cater to the unique needs of the Indian context and represents a leap towards technological self-sufficiency and cultural assimilation.

“Today, all AI models, called LLM, are trained largely in English, but language is not just text. Language is also the vehicle for cultural values, context and ethos, and its current AI models just can’t capture India’s culture, knowledge, and aspirations given our multicultural, multilingual heritage,” said Aggarwal.

He further added that the model’s mission is to shape a culturally expressive India, steering towards an AI-first economy, and challenging global paradigms.

Ravi Jain, Ola’s Chief Marketing Officer, shed light on the model’s architecture, stating that Krutrim boasts numerous innovations and represents the largest data set used in training. Positioned as a model that strikes the right balance between performance and price, it is expected to power a myriad of database applications.

We're ready! India's own AI, the journey begins today! Join us here. https://t.co/eyBeiOTKgB — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) December 15, 2023

Indian Players Race for LLMs in Local Language

The Krutrim team claims that the AI model surpasses GPT-4 in Indic language support. The model’s ability to understand and generate output in 20 Indian languages, outperforming its global counterparts, positions it as a frontrunner in the AI race.

To make Krutrim accessible to the public, Ola announced the launch of Krutrim AI model website. Interested users can register their interest using their phone numbers, with the promise of being informed as soon as the chatbot becomes available.

Aggarwal had earlier emphasized that Krutrim would be an AI enterprise tailored for Indian customers, leveraging the rich data resources available within the country.

Recently, another Indian Generative AI startup Sarvam AI released OpenHathi-Hi-v0.1, the first Hindi large language model (LLM) in the OpenHathi series, a week after raising $41 million in its Series A funding round led by Lightspeed Ventures.

According to Sarvam AI, the goal of the OpenHathi series is to contribute to the development of open models and datasets to promote innovation in Indian language AI and is collaborating with academic partners at AI4Bharat, who have provided language resources and benchmarks for this initiative.

India also unveiled BharatGPT, an LLM-based solution created in collaboration with the Indian conversational AI startup, CoRover.ai. Positioned as a response to current generative AI and LLMs, BharatGPT aims to address a significant void in the market by offering an indigenous solution. It is available in more than 12 Indian languages and supports interactions across video, voice, and text platforms.

It will be interesting to see how such local Indian LLMs will disrupt industries, as it may open doors for higher interest in this space worldwide.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner. More articles Kumar Gandharv