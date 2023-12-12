Binance to Launch New Trading Pairs with BRC-20 Token 1000SATS

Binance will soon list BRC-20 Sats (1000SATS) on its trading platform, marking a strategic expansion of its asset offerings.

Binance will list the BRC-20 project Sats (1000SATS) on December 12, 2023 and open new spot trading pairs such as 1000SATS/USDT, 1000SATS/FDUSD and 1000SATS/TRY. The move will introduce a token that pays tribute to Satoshi, the smallest unit of Bitcoin, in the form of a meme token.

The new spot trading pairs, including 1000SATS/USDT, /FDUSD, and /TRY, will offer Binance users diverse trading options. The inclusion of these pairs is designed to cater to various trading preferences and strategies.

Users can start depositing SATS in preparation for trading, with withdrawal options set to open on December 13, 2023. This schedule aims to provide traders with ample time to prepare for active trading.

Binance has set the listing fee for SATS at 0 BNB, emphasizing its commitment to making new and innovative assets accessible to a wider audience.

Beyond spot trading, Binance will also make 1000SATS available as a borrowable asset for isolated margin trading, adding the new pair with USDT within 48 hours from the listing.

The Binance platform has been actively working to rebuild its reputation following recent scandals involving allegations of fraud and misconduct by its leadership. The company faced intense scrutiny from both the public and regulatory bodies, as these allegations raised concerns about the integrity and reliability of its operations.

