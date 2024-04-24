Starknet Foundation To Reissue STRK Airdrop To Pooled Stakers, StarkEx And VeVe Users

In Brief Starknet Foundation will redistribute STRK airdrop to pooled stakers, StarkEx users mistakenly identified as VeVe users, and VeVe users.

Non-profit entity dedicated to supporting the Starknet protocol, Starknet Foundation announced its intention to redistribute STRK airdrop to three distinct user categories encompassing pooled stakers, StarkEx users mistakenly identified as VeVe users, and VeVe users. Eligible users from these groups will soon have the opportunity to claim the STRK tokens via the designated provisions portal.

The aforementioned users were qualified for the initial round of Starknet provisions, however, they further encountered difficulties in claiming the airdrop.

The Starknet Foundation initially planned to allocate STRK tokens to eligible pooled stakers via the staking protocol employed by users. However, many of them faced challenges in fulfilling their designated tasks.

In an effort to ensure the STRK distribution this time, the Starknet Foundation partnered with staking protocols to enable eligible stakers to claim their tokens via the provisions portal. Supported protocols and entities currently encompass Lido, Rocket Pool, BloxStaking, SharedStake, stakefish, Consensys, as well as Ankr Staking. Pooled stakers who utilize any of these protocols and are acknowledged as eligible for provisions will also have the opportunity to receive the tokens directly through the provisions portal.

Additionally, the entity has partnered with Immutable, a StarkEx application, to determine users who were mistakenly categorized as users of the game “VeVe,” which utilizes the Immutable platform. Starting today, Immutable users marked as non-VeVe users in the new list provided to the Starknet Foundation by Immutable will also be able to claim STRK via the provisions portal.

The Starknet Foundation also mentioned the ongoing discussions regarding token distribution with VeVe. Further updates will be shared as more details become available.

Starknet Foundation’s Airdrop Rewards 1.297 Million Wallets and 600,000 StarkEx Accounts

Starknet functions as a decentralized Layer 2 network built on Ethereum, employing a zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup solution to enhance the scalability of decentralized applications (dApps). This solution consolidates numerous transactions on an off-chain layer before collectively broadcasting them on the Ethereum network. The STRK token plays a pivotal role in decentralizing and governing Starknet.

Starknet Foundation commenced its token distribution in February, extending the opportunity to claim rewards to 1,297 million wallets and over 600,000 StarkEx accounts, among other user groups. User eligibility for the distribution was determined based on a November snapshot, which assessed transaction volume and user interaction frequency with the network.

