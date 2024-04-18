Nodle Launches On zkSync Era To Bring Its Decentralized Wireless Network To Ethereum

Smartphone-based Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) project Nodle (NODL) announced its launch on zkSync Era, a Layer 2 protocol for Ethereum scaling.

zkSync Era operates as a trustless protocol designed to enable scalable and cost-effective payments on Ethereum, leveraging zero-knowledge (ZK) rollup technology. It employs ZK proofs and on-chain data availability to maintain the security of users’ funds. This technology plays a crucial role in bringing cryptocurrencies to the mainstream.

Nodle intends to construct the ZK stack hyperchain in the upcoming months, integrating its ZK technology with zkSync Era. This initiative aims to enhance decentralization and amplify the benefits derived from zkSync Era’s ZK technology. Following this development, the platform plans to introduce its token, NODL, on Ethereum.

Furthermore, Nodle is set to implement its Click camera application on zkSync Era, enabling secure processing of off-chain transactions with heightened throughput and reduced transaction costs. This integration will also contribute to fighting misinformation by utilizing zkSync Era’s efficiency and scalability.

It’s official! We’re launching on @zksync and will soon be joining the Ethereum community! We're strengthening our tech foundation and bringing @clickyourtruth to the vibrant Ethereum ecosystem while growing our DePIN and Digital Trust Network. https://t.co/w7wX5ppQsX



Special… pic.twitter.com/UVis6pjGhC — Nodle – Smartphone-Powered Decentralized Network (@NodleNetwork) April 18, 2024

Nodle’s Click: A Game-Changer In Authentic Media Creation

Nodle bridges the physical world with Web3 by using smartphones as edge nodes. These edge nodes interact with devices and sensors in the physical realm using Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, transmitting this data to the blockchain. Participation in the network is open to anyone with a smartphone, allowing users to earn NODL in return. The Nodle network is accessible through the Nodle application and is available on iOS and Android platforms.

Nodle’s Click empowers users to generate genuine media content, with a focus on combating misinformation by delivering authentic photos and videos to all through an immutable digital proof of authenticity. The application simplifies the verification process by confirming the content’s authenticity, time, location, and source device. ContentSign enables this capability, Click’s proprietary technology, which ensures the data’s integrity on-chain from the moment of capture.

Recently, Nodle’s Click has achieved a milestone by surpassing its first 10,000 users and recording over 1,000,000 token holders.

