dWallet Network Integrates Monad To Enhance It With Native Multi-chain DeFi Capabilities

Infrastructure for programmable native Bitcoin, dWallet Network announced plans to integrate the EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain Monad.

“By aligning with Monad, we’re bringing our natively multi-chain technology to the forefront of the fastest and most efficient EVM ecosystem,” said Omer Sadika, Co-Founder of dWallet Network. “This integration is a major step forward in our mission to facilitate a seamlessly interconnected DeFi landscape, and we’re excited to see the revolutionary applications that will emerge from this,” he added.

dWallet Network is the platform for dWallets that function as non-collusive and highly decentralized signing mechanisms. These dWallets are essential building blocks utilized by developers across various blockchans to introduce native multi-chain interoperability into smart contracts. The network enables developers on both Layer 1 and Layer 2 to integrate dWallets into their projects for managing assets and enforcing logic throughout the Web3 ecosystem.

With the new integration, dWallet Network will offer Monad ecosystem developers the option to leverage its building blocks for creating natively multi-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.

Meanwhile, Monad will offer dWallet Network an environment for utilizing dWallet technology, thereby enhancing efficiency and scalability for builders seeking to innovate within the DeFi sector. By incorporating dWallets, Monad aims to introduce native multi-chain capabilities, marking a significant advancement in DeFi.

DWallet Network’s Multiparty Protocol 2PC-MPC Advances ECDSA Signature Generation

In implementing the dWallet primitive, the dWallet Network utilizes 2PC-MPC, the multiparty protocol developed by its team that facilitates the generation of an ECDSA signature in a non-collusive way, requiring participation from the end-user and the nodes, ranging from hundreds to thousands.

Developers within the Monad ecosystem will be able to easily integrate dWallet’s inherent multi-chain features into their applications, providing users with a seamless experience across various blockchain platforms, all while maintaining security measures and preserving user ownership rights.

