BNB Chain Unveils Second Season Of Airdrop Alliance Program, Partners With Seven New Projects For Community Rewards

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia O To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information.

In Brief BNB Chain launched the second season of its Airdrop Alliance Program to conduct airdrops for retroactive community members on BSC and opBNB.

Decentralized blockchain ecosystem BNB Chain initiated the second season of its Airdrop Alliance Program–an endeavor aimed at fostering collaborations between BNB Chain and selected projects to conduct airdrops for retroactive community members on BSC and opBNB networks.

Seven partner projects are involved in this new round, encompassing StakeStone, World of Dypians, Cards Ahoy, 4Everland, Rido, Carv, and Titled. These partners are anticipated to contribute to the BNB Chain ecosystem by providing airdrop rewards to active participants on their platforms.

A specific allocation of airdrop points and tokens has been designated for each project involved. StakeStone will receive 1 million STONE tokens, Cards Ahoy will be allocated 3 million CA points, Rido will receive 500,000 RIDO tokens, World of Dypians will be allocated 1 million WOD tokens, along with $225,000 reserved for Premium Subscriptions, 4Everland will distribute 15 million 4EVER points, Carv will receive 100 million SOUL points, Titled will be allocated 6 million tokens.

This current series of activities coincides with the ongoing BNB Chain Fusion upgrade, which involves transferring the functionalities of the BNB Beacon Chain to the BNB Smart Chain.

As per the guidelines, participants are required to stake a minimum of 1 BNB token to BSC or utilize a stake migration tool to transfer their assets to BSC from Beacon Chain to attain Level 1 qualification. Simultaneously, staking a minimum of 5 BNB tokens to BSC allows users to attain Level 2 qualification.

A snapshot of eligible wallet addresses will be captured at 00:00 UTC on May 15th. Those qualifying for both airdrops will be incentivized only for their Level 2.

BNB Chain’s Airdrop Alliance Program’s First Round Distributes Over 6,1B Ponts And 6,9M Tokens To BNB Chain Community

Airdrop Alliance Program’s new stage succeeds its previous iteration, which witnessed the participation of partners, encompassing StaryNift, zkPass, KiloEx, Gomble, Web3Go, Ultiverse, as well as Cellula.

During the first round, approximately 6,100,000,000 points and 6,900,000 tokens were released to incentivize the BNB Chain community. Meanwhile, partners initiated an additional 12 airdrops. Collectively, these initiatives garnered participation from nearly 500,000 individuals.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa, a dedicated journalist at the MPost, specializes in cryptocurrency, zero-knowledge proofs, investments, and the expansive realm of Web3. With a keen eye for emerging trends and technologies, she delivers comprehensive coverage to inform and engage readers in the ever-evolving landscape of digital finance. More articles Alisa Davidson