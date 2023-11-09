Nigeria’s Wicrypt Network Launches Web3 WiFi Hotspots on Peaq Ecosystem

Share this article







by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief Nigeria-based Wicrypt Network today announced its integration with peaq to launch the first batch of WiFi hotspots on krest, with peaq IDs.

Nigeria-based decentralized mobile Internet platform Wicrypt Network today announced its integration with peaq, a blockchain platform for real-world applications.

Wicrypt’s latest move involves the launch of its first batch of WiFi hotspots on krest, peaq’s sister blockchain, equipped with distinctive peaq IDs. Additionally, a revamped version of the Wicrypt operating system has also been introduced, for compatibility with peaq and simplifying user setup process.

According to the company, the global digital divide remains a pressing issue, with approximately 2.7 billion people lacking access to the World Wide Web. The problem is especially acute in Asia and Africa, where internet penetration stands at 61% and 40%, respectively.

Wicrypt believes that it is often the most marginalized communities who are disproportionately affected, missing out on valuable opportunities for online education, earning and banking.

The company aims to bridge the global digital divide through its Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network (DePIN) of WiFi hotspots. These hotspots enable individuals and businesses to share their internet connections, addressing the last-mile delivery challenge, while also allowing them to earn tokens based on usage statistics.

“The Wicrypt-OS enabled devices can be deployed in both rural and urban areas and can work with any existing internet service provider available including satellite internet such as Starlink. Owners of these devices can share their WiFi with people around them for free or for a fee,” Ugochukwu Aronu, CEO and co-founder of Wicrypt told Metaverse Post.

Enabling Wifi-Hotspots for Decentralized Applications

As part of its integration with peaq, initially unveiled in April 2023, Wicrypt asserts it has connected several hotspots with krest. The hotspots now possess unique peaq IDs and can be tracked on Subscan, a blockchain explorer compatible with krest.

Additionally, these devices can now register their transactions on krest, marking a pivotal step in their ongoing development. In the future, users will also have the opportunity to earn rewards through krest’s network fee distribution.



“Wicrypt Integration with krest provides real-time persistence of important device data on the blockchain,” explained Wicrypt’s Aronu. “We also provide transparency in the performance data and the information will be transmitted directly from the Wicrypt-OS enabled devices to the krest network.”

Furthermore, Wicrypt has introduced a new iteration of its operating system for these devices, rendering them compatible with peaq. New users joining the network will have the option to purchase devices that have been preconfigured to connect with krest. However, existing device owners can manually transition to this operating system.

“Wicrypt device hosts can purchase data in bulk and distribute it to the clients at a much cheaper rate than the clients would have purchased it from retailers. This provides 50% lesser retail price cost of internet service in different locations,” Wicrypt’s Aronu told Metaverse Post. “Wicrypt’s $WNT token reward has also created a huge network effect and has seen the hosts on the network increase because they can mine $WNT when they provide internet to users around them.”

In an effort to support peaq’s development, Wicrypt is open-sourcing the integration process, providing documentation and instructional videos for linking devices with peaq.

“We are aligned with peaq in the vision of openness and transparency as one of the fundamental Web3 values. That’s where the decision comes from — we believe it is important for builders to support one another and build our projects in a way that guarantees maximum visibility for all stakeholders,” added Wicrypt’s Aronu.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Victor is a Managing Tech Editor/Writer at Metaverse Post and covers artificial intelligence, crypto, data science, metaverse and cybersecurity within the enterprise realm. He boasts half a decade of media and AI experience working at well-known media outlets such as VentureBeat, DatatechVibe and Analytics India Magazine. Being a Media Mentor at prestigious universities including the Oxford and USC and with a Master's degree in data science and analytics, Victor is deeply committed to staying abreast of emerging trends. He offers readers the latest and most insightful narratives from the Tech and Web3 landscape. More articles Victor Dey