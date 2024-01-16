Napster and TerraZero Partner to Innovate Metaverse Fan Engagement for Music Artists

Independent music streaming service Napster has joined forces with open metaverse platform TerraZero Technologies to introduce metaverse virtual hangouts for artists on the Napster platform. The aims collaboration to establish a paradigm shift in how fans and artists connect on a Music DSP.

The inaugural virtual hangout will feature Chicago rap, funk and R&B artist Ric Wilson, marking the first step in Napster’s endeavor to provide artists with personalized virtual spaces to directly engage with their fan base, introducing novel revenue streams and creative expression avenues.

“Napster has a rich history of empowering music artists, giving them innovative and creative ways to interact with their fans while also providing new monetization opportunities,” said Jon Vlassopulos, CEO of Napster. “Previously these kinds of virtual metaverse style worlds have only been available within platforms like Fortnite and Roblox but now anyone will be able to access these fun, engaging artist hangouts straight from their browser.”

TerraZero’s Intraverse technology will play a pivotal role in enabling Napster to integrate immersive virtual experiences into its platform.

“If YouTube is video on demand, and twitch is live video on demand, then the use of Intraverse technology by TerraZero represents on demand community and artist-fan interaction. This is a competitive advantage that a DSP like Napster has–and a new kind of social channel for artists and fans,” Brandon F. Johnson, as COO of TerraZero Technologies told Metaverse Post.

Leveraging Metaverse to Elevate Fan Interaction

The companies announced that in the near future, artists will be able to use these virtual hangouts to release exclusive content, host listening parties, sell merchandise, both physical and digital. Moreover, artists will be able to utilize digital assets to create new kinds of experiences for fans.

“Audiences can come together, from anywhere, at any time, and they can now interact socially and within music-driven experiences that give artist’s a new layer to express themselves, in real time. Add digital assets to the mix, and you can start seeing even more unique experiences start to unfold,” said TerraZero’s Johnson.

Later this year, Napster and TerraZero plan to launch additional artist virtual hangouts, offering fans diverse experiences such as playing games, winning prizes, accessing exclusive music, purchasing concert tickets, acquiring digital and physical merch, watching live performances and interacting with their favorite artists online.

The collaboration seeks to redefine the intersection of music and technology, providing a dynamic and engaging platform for artists and fans alike.

“Security is paramount just like any platform, but any artist on Napster’s platform should be able to have access to this technology, creating a deeper relationship with their core audience, and reaching new audiences,” TerraZero’s Johnson told Metaverse Post. “It’s all about choice and reaching people in a way that’s unique to the individual and ever more universal and accessible for the artist’s creative output.”

