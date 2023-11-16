K-Pop Group BLACKPINK Teams Up with Meta to Host Immersive VR Concert

Media production and broadcasting company, The Diamond Bros in partnership with Meta is set to premiere ‘BLACKPINK: A VR Encore’ a 70-minute virtual reality concert experience.

It will feature the global K-pop sensation Blackpink’s members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. Exclusive to Meta Horizon Worlds on December 26, the immersive VR showcase aims to captures the energy of the group’s final tour show in Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome.

Scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, December 26, at 5:00 pm PT in Meta Horizon Worlds, the concert marks an integration of VR technology into the music industry. Attendees with Meta Quest headsets will find themselves transported into the heart of Seoul, immersed in the pulsating beats and performances of Blackpink group.

Josh Diamond, Director and Executive Producer at The Diamond Bros, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, “BLACKPINK is an iconic, groundbreaking group, and being able to capture them in VR in Seoul, South Korea, for the final performance of their Encore tour was incredible. We can’t wait for everyone to experience it!”

The Fusion of Music and Virtual Reality

According to the announcement, fans can anticipate a setlist featuring the Blackpink group’s chart-topping hits, including “Shut Down,” “Pink Venom,” and “How You Like That.” The quartet—JISOO, JENNIE, ROSÉ, and LISA—expressed their enthusiasm for the project, emphasizing the unique opportunity to connect with a wider global audience through the dynamic world of VR.

“We can’t wait for you to see the magic we’ve created with The Diamond Bros and Meta and thank you to our incredible BLINKs for your endless support,” Blackpink shared in a statement.

The Meta Horizon Worlds’ Music Valley, where the concert will exclusively be available in VR, offers a social experience akin to a live music festival. Meta Quest 3, recognized as one of the mainstream headsets built for mixed reality, allows virtual elements to seamlessly blend with the user’s physical surroundings, offering a range of experiences beyond music, from games to fitness training.

Vishal Shah, VP of Metaverse at Meta, expressed Meta’s excitement about featuring this creative, social VR experience in Horizon Worlds.



“Artists like BLACKPINK are transforming how music fans experience performances and connect with their favorite artists,” said Meta’s VP of Metaverse, Vishal Shah. “We’re excited to feature this creative, social VR experience from The Diamond Bros in Horizon Worlds and can’t wait for Meta Quest owners to take a front-row seat for this amazing show.”

For those unable to attend the live premiere, replays of “BLACKPINK: A VR Encore” will be available for an additional month in Meta Horizon Worlds, ensuring that the global audience can revel in the virtual spectacle and celebrate the transcendent power of the group’s music in the lead-up to the New Year.

