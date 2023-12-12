LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

LimeWire launched LimeWire AI Music Studio, a generative AI platform that allows users to craft unique AI-generated audio tracks.

Peer-to-peer content sharing platform LimeWire today unveiled its latest venture into the generative AI arena with the introduction of the LimeWire AI Music Studio. Following the acquisition of BlueWillow — an AI image generation model, the move aims to solidify LimeWire’s strategic positioning in the generative AI sector.

The company asserts that LimeWire AI Music Studio is a user-friendly platform that allows individuals of any experience level to craft unique AI-generated tracks. The release marks LimeWire’s second substantial investment in enhancing its AI capabilities, following the September acquisition of the AI image generator platform, BlueWillow.

LimeWire’s AI Music Studio will allow users to create full-length tracks, design cover images, and publish their work on a singular platform. By incorporating open-source AI technologies, LimeWire aims to ensure that users retain ownership of their creations, differentiating itself from competitors that lack such ownership rights or depend on Discord communities and intricate prompts, limiting users’ creative potential.

“Our focus at LimeWire has always been on simplicity and user experience, and our belief is that many AI tools lack this focus at their present state,” Paul Zehetmayr, co-CEO of LimeWire told Metaverse Post. “Our ambition is to democratize access to advanced AI tools for the creator economy. What makes the LimeWire AI Studio unique, besides its simplicity, is the access to a variety of best-in-breed AI models across multiple content types (music, image and soon also video).”

Leveraging Generative AI to Ease Audio Production

The debut of LimeWire’s AI Music Studio sets the stage for the company’s comprehensive product development plan. LimeWire aims to unveil a fully-fledged AI-enabled audio workstation in 2024, envisioning a future where anyone can produce full-length tracks, from beats and melodies to lyrics and editable singing voices.

“Content ownership will be a crucial part in the AI creator space for one simple reason: if creators can’t own the rights of their content, the use cases will be strongly limited. For the Music AI Studio, we’ve put a lot of focus on this. The training data used for our music creations is fully licensed, which is why paid subscribers can use their creations commercially,” LimeWire’s Zehetmayr told Metaverse Post. “This is not the case with many of the music AI tools out there and opens a lot more options for content creators on LimeWire.”

In a strategic move, the AI Music Studio amalgamates LimeWire’s existing AI Studio interface with advanced generative AI technology. The company said the synergy aims to redefine AI-driven content creation and creativity.

“Users of the Music AI Studio can generate a cover image for their track in the Image AI Studio and therefore, seamlessly switch between content types. The same logic will apply for future rollouts, including AI Video content.” explained Zehetmayr. “Different from many other AI Studios, we’ve deliberately chosen to offer the LimeWire AI Studio with a free starter plan. Anyone can get up to 10 free AI Studio Credits per day, allowing creators from all backgrounds to test the AI Studio and platform free of charge. You can even start monetizing content created from the 10 free daily Credits on the platform, allowing users to generate revenues before having to pay for a monthly subscription.”

Looking forward, LimeWire envisions a vibrant community around its AI Music Studio, where creators can share and monetize their work. The company asserts that its commitment to democratizing the digital creative space extends to the AI-generated music realm, offering users opportunities to earn revenue from their creations.

“While the AI landscape is evolving rapidly, simple interfaces allowing for mass adoption are still lacking in most areas. With the LimeWire Ad-revenue Sharing Program, we offer a unique ecosystem for monetization which benefits creators and platform users alike,” LimeWire’s Zehetmayr told Metaverse Post. “Creators can earn up to 70% of the advertising revenues generated on LimeWire, while their fans can receive up to 10% of the ad-revenues from the artists they follow.”

