October 19, 2023

Crypto Community Skeptical About Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops

Published: October 19, 2023 at 3:54 am Updated: October 19, 2023 at 4:03 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Market sentiment strongly bets against upcoming LayerZero and zkSync airdrops, influenced by volatility and unclear project updates.

Market Skepticism Over Crypto and Upcoming LayerZero and zkSync Airdrops

The crypto market has recently been enveloped in a wave of pessimism regarding the possibility of upcoming airdrops, notably from projects like LayerZero and zkSync. With the end of the year approaching, the crypto community is eagerly watching for any signs or announcements.

But what’s behind this skepticism, and what do prediction markets indicate?

LayerZero’s Airdrop by October 31

According to a prediction market on Polymarket, the outlook for a LayerZero token airdrop by October 31, 2023, is grim. The conditions stipulate that merely releasing “locked” or non-swappable tokens won’t be enough for a positive outcome.

The main evidence is expected to come from on-chain data and official announcements from the LayerZero team. With the deadline fast approaching, and given the absence of any substantial indicators, the market is leaning towards a ‘No’.

It’s evident that there’s a significant lack of confidence regarding the LayerZero airdrop. The betting patterns clearly indicate that many are wagering against this event occurring, with the dominance in this sentiment being overwhelming.

zkSync’s Potential Airdrop in 2023

zkSync, another awaited project, is also under the prediction market’s microscope. With a longer timeline set for the end of 2023, there’s a bit more room for speculation. Still, as per the Polymarket data, sentiments are not very optimistic. Just like with LayerZero, the zkSync prediction market clarifies that locked or non-swappable tokens won’t meet the criteria.

Similarly, the sentiment around the zkSync airdrop mirrors that of LayerZero. The vast majority are betting against the likelihood of zkSync conducting an airdrop this year, further emphasizing the prevailing skepticism in the market.

Analyzing the Crypto Market’s Pessimism

The prevailing pessimism may stem from a variety of reasons. General crypto market conditions, particularly recent market volatility, are likely making investors and traders skeptical, as periods of high volatility tend to breed caution.

The influence of past experiences cannot be understated either. If airdrops from other projects in the past failed to materialize or didn’t align with community expectations, such experiences might be shaping the current perceptions.

Additionally, the intricate conditions laid out in the prediction markets, particularly stipulations regarding locked and non-swappable tokens, add an element of doubt among participants.

Furthermore, a noticeable absence of regular updates or transparent communication from the project teams can often fuel speculation, which tends to take a negative turn during uncertain times.

While prediction markets offer a unique insight into the collective consciousness of the crypto world, they are, after all, speculative in nature. However, they do highlight the current mood and can be indicative of broader trends or concerns in the community. As the respective deadlines for LayerZero and zkSync approach, all eyes will be on the projects for any hints or announcements.

