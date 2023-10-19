Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

by Victor Dey by Danil Myakin In Brief A recent study by PwC unveiled a compelling shift towards VR as a superior tool for remote collaboration. The findings reinforce the potential of VR in bolstering team collaboration, especially in remote work settings.

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing a significant transformation. Video conferencing has traditionally been the cornerstone of long-distance communication. But recent advances in virtual reality (VR) technology have sparked an increasing interest in enhancing the way of collaborative work experiences.



A recent study conducted by PwC in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Lower Saxony, Germany and the University of Münster, unveiled a compelling shift towards VR as a superior tool for remote collaboration.

It was found that for resilient modern workforces, capable of working effectively and collaboratively in a remote environment following the disruptions caused by the global pandemic, immersive technologies such as VR hold the key to unlocking new dimensions of collaboration.

“Following the pandemic, modern workforces must be resilient against the next major disruption and find ways to work more effectively with one another remotely. Immersive technologies unlock new and powerful dimensions of collaboration.” said André Henke, Ministry of Internal Affairs Lower Saxony, Germany — in a statement.

The Transformative Impact of VR on Team Collaboration

The results of the study presented significant insights into the effectiveness of VR as a collaborative medium when contrasted with conventional video conferencing. It revealed a 58% increase in participants’ sense of closeness to their colleagues when using VR. This underscores VR’s potential to foster team cohesion, particularly in remote work scenarios. Additionally, there was a 16% boost in communication, signifying a clearer exchange of ideas and information in VR environments. The results also indicated an 11% uptick in satisfaction with workshop outcomes, hinting at the immersive nature of VR leading to more productive sessions.

“Immersive Technologies will change the way we collaborate and interact. It is great to see these data points that underline the potential value already today. It is important to understand that as the technology keeps evolving, we can expect the value to increase,” Philipp Sostmann, Senior Manager of Immersive Technologies at PwC Switzerland told Metaverse Post.

The findings reinforce the potential of VR in bolstering team collaboration, especially in remote work settings. Of particular interest was the fact that, despite common perceptions of VR headsets being inconvenient, users reported a 15% increase in comfort during VR meetings compared to traditional video conferencing. This suggests that the discomfort associated with the physical hardware is offset by the psychological comfort offered by the anonymity of a digital avatar, making VR meetings less intrusive than the constant exposure of a video call.

“Overall, findings from our studies show that meetings in the enterprise metaverse can benefit from the unique characteristics of VR technology,” said Prof. Dr. Thorsten Hennig-Thurau from the University of Münster.

However, while the advantages of VR for remote collaboration are evident, the study also revealed a contrasting data point — a 20% increase in participant exhaustion among those using VR as compared to traditional video conferencing. This can be attributed to the immersive nature of VR, which demands a different level of cognitive and sensory engagement.

PwC said that the choice between virtual reality and video conferencing depends on the specific requirements of the scenario. For simple presentations or one-way dialogues, video conferencing remains efficient and practical. In contrast, for remote workshops necessitating deeper engagement and interaction, VR offers a more immersive, connected and productive solution. The company said that a comprehensive report encompassing the complete study dataset will be released soon, providing a deeper insight into the study’s implications.



As VR technology continues to evolve, the challenges associated with its integration are expected to decrease, indicating a promising future for its adoption in modern workplaces.

