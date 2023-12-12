News Report Technology
December 12, 2023

KuCoin Pays $22 Million to Settle Crypto Lawsuit, Exits New York Market Blocking Users

by
Published: December 12, 2023 at 10:34 am Updated: December 12, 2023 at 10:34 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2023 at 10:34 am

In Brief

KuCoin agreed to pay $22 million to settle its crypto lawsuit and exit the New York market reimbursing $16.7 million in cryptocurrency.

KuCoin Agrees to $22 Million Settlement, Blocks New York Users

Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin agreed to block New York users and committed to paying $22 million to settle a lawsuit initiated by the state. The move aligns with the state’s efforts to regulate digital assets companies.

KuCoin’s $22 million payment comprises a $5.3 million fine to the state and the reimbursement of $16.7 million worth of cryptocurrency to 177,800 New York investors.

The legal action against KuCoin unfolded earlier this year when the Seychelles-based exchange was accused of neglecting to register with the state before facilitating cryptocurrency transactions.

As part of the settlement terms, KuCoin has also committed to discontinuing the trading of securities and commodities in New York. This resolution coincides with the intensified regulatory efforts by US authorities and law enforcement agencies targeting issues like fraud, money laundering and insufficient investor protections within the cryptocurrency space.

In terms of market performance, KuCoin currently ranks below Binance, Coinbase and Kraken among cryptocurrency spot exchanges, considering factors such as traffic, liquidity and trading volumes, according to CoinMarketCap’s data.

US Takes Measures to Bolster Cryptocurrency Oversight

In response to the evolving landscape of the digital asset industry, the United States has taken decisive steps to enhance regulatory oversight and tighten control over cryptocurrencies. 

In the recent development, US Senator Elizabeth Warren announced that she along with other five senators has co-sponsored the “Digital Asset Anti-Money Laundering Act”. The objective of the legislation is to align the digital asset ecosystem with anti-money laundering and counter-financing of terrorism frameworks, addressing potential loopholes. 

KuCoin’s pledge to cease trading securities and commodities in New York aligns with country broader regulatory efforts addressing issues such as fraud and money laundering, illustrating a nationwide push for stringent oversight in the evolving digital asset landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Ukraine’s Kyivstar and Monobank Grapple with Service Disruptions after Unexpected Cyberattack

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023

Bybit Launches Aurora, an AI-Powered Recommendation Tool for Bot Trading

by Kumar Gandharv
December 12, 2023

Bitcoin’s Resurgence in 2023: a Comeback Year Defined by Recovery and Growth

by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security
News Report Technology
=nil; Foundation Unveils Type-1 zkEVM to Bolster Ethereum Scaling Security
by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
Ukraine’s Kyivstar and Monobank Grapple with Service Disruptions after Unexpected Cyberattack
News Report Technology
Ukraine’s Kyivstar and Monobank Grapple with Service Disruptions after Unexpected Cyberattack
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023
Bybit Launches Aurora, an AI-Powered Recommendation Tool for Bot Trading
News Report Technology
Bybit Launches Aurora, an AI-Powered Recommendation Tool for Bot Trading
by Kumar Gandharv
December 12, 2023
Bitcoin’s Resurgence in 2023: a Comeback Year Defined by Recovery and Growth
Markets News Report
Bitcoin’s Resurgence in 2023: a Comeback Year Defined by Recovery and Growth
by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.