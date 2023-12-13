OKX DEX Confirms Security Breach, Commits to User Compensation

The recent security breach at OKX DEX, resulting in significant financial losses, has prompted the exchange to promise user compensation.

OKX DEX, a decentralized exchange, recently faced a security breach leading to the theft of over $424,000.

The breach occurred due to the theft of management rights of an abandoned DEX’s market maker contract. This incident resulted in the unauthorized transfer of assets from 18 addresses that had given authorization to the contract.

In response to the security breach, OKX DEX (@okxchinese) confirmed that the breach was due to the compromised management rights of an unused market maker contract. The exchange has deactivated the affected contracts and assured that all other user assets are safe.

OKX DEX Compensation and Recovery Efforts

OKX DEX committed to compensating the affected users, who collectively lost approximately $370,000, as soon as the loss assessment is complete. Additionally, the exchange plans to initiate judicial procedures to recover the losses incurred due to the breach.

Following the breach, OKX pledged to conduct an exhaustive security self-examination. The platform intends to reorganize all related abandoned contracts to prevent similar incidents in the future, thereby reinforcing the overall security of the exchange.

OKX DEX issued an apology for the inconvenience caused to its users due to the breach. This gesture underscores the exchange’s commitment to its user community and its responsibility towards safeguarding user assets.

This incident at DEX highlights the ongoing security challenges faced by decentralized exchanges and the importance of proactive measures to protect user assets, maintain trust, and ensure the integrity of the digital currency trading ecosystem.

