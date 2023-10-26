News Report
October 26, 2023

IlluviDEX Prepares to Launch Open Beta in Q1 2024

Published: October 26, 2023
by Victor Dey
In Brief

In the first quarter of 2024, IlluviDEX, stemming from the RPG chain game Illuvium, plans to launch its open beta version.

IlluviDEX, a prominent player in the RPG chain game world and an offshoot of Illuvium, is gearing up to introduce an open beta version in early 2024, setting the stage for a new era in the Illuvium Universe.

IlluviDEX, which embarked on its journey in 2020, has witnessed significant milestones—from its land sale success to the grand introduction of Illuvium Beyond. However, insiders suggest that the real action is yet to kick off. The company’s recent roadmap reveals ambitious plans, including the eagerly-awaited debut of the Illuvium Arena, Overworld, and Zero.

Becoming the Illuvium Universe Hub

The vision for IlluviDEX transcends beyond being just an asset trading platform. The team aims to evolve it into the primary reference for the entire Illuvium Universe, integrating functions like the Fuel Exchange. Moreover, the emphasis is on demystifying every Illuvium game’s intricacies, making it accessible and engaging for both newbies and veterans.

IlluviDEX doesn’t see itself as a mere marketplace. The broader objective is to transform it into a bustling community hub. From tracking popular items and recent sales to facilitating interactions between active buyers, the platform focuses on fostering community interaction.

Illuvium Features to Watch Out For

The “Offers Functionality” ensures flexibility by enabling users to discuss and finalize prices, which fosters a more dynamic and interactive trading environment.

The “New Structural Layout” will sort assets by game-specific categories in the Illuvium Universe. This approach not only provides clarity on each asset’s use but also underscores the universe’s interoperable nature.

The “Card Stacking” feature streamlines browsing, offering a summarized view of unique asset types in a given collection.

Lastly, the “Sitewide Cart Checkout,” seen as a game-changer, permits users to effortlessly add multiple items to their cart and make purchases without the need to select items individually.

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

