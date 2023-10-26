Anboto Labs Surges Ahead with $3M Fundraise and Launch of Trading Platform

Hong Kong’s leading crypto trading execution tool provider, Anboto Labs, has announced the close of a $3 million funding round and the introduction of a high-caliber non-custodial trading platform tailored for institutional traders.

Originating from key investors such as Kronos Ventures, Cherry Crypto, and Mechanism Capital, among others, this $3 million injection followed the $1.9 million Anboto secured just last year.

Notably, these rounds peg the firm’s current valuation at an impressive $35 million. Guillaume Forcade, Anboto’s co-founder, expressed his enthusiasm about the company’s trajectory, noting, “From our inception, we’ve been revenue-positive. The public debut of our platform now paves the way for Anboto to extend its services to countless traders simultaneously.”

An Intensive Beta Phase Culminates in a Grand Release

Before its public launch, Anboto rigorously tested its platform during an 18-month closed beta phase. Impressively, it recorded an astounding $4 billion in trading volume spanning 20 different exchanges and blockchain networks.

One of Anboto’s standout features is its suite of execution algorithms, like TWAP and VWAP. These algorithms are engineered to ensure traders achieve the best possible pricing. Moreover, Anboto’s platform emphasizes user privacy, eliminating the need for a lengthy know-your-customer procedure while bolstering security through multi-factor authentication and IP address whitelisting.

Anboto Labs Vision for Crypto Trading

With an ambitious road ahead, Anboto aims to broaden its trading functionalities over the coming months. It’s evident that they’re not just stopping at offering a platform for the elite; their mission encompasses “democratizing access to institutional-grade execution tools” for the wider crypto trading community.

As the crypto market landscape evolves, it’s evident that Anboto Labs is positioning itself as a formidable player, ensuring both novice and seasoned traders have the tools they need to succeed.

