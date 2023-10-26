News Report Technology
October 26, 2023

Mysten Labs Co-Founder Introduces Enhanced Mnemonic Compression

by
Published: October 26, 2023 at 12:58 am Updated: October 26, 2023 at 12:58 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked:

In Brief

Mysten Labs’ Kostas Chalkias announces an 8-word mnemonic compression method, sparking tech community discussions.

Mysten Labs Co-Founder Introduces Enhanced Mnemonic Compression

Kostas Chalkias, the co-founder of Mysten Labs, has announced the development of a novel mnemonic compression technique.

This method aims to streamline the standard 12-word mnemonic format down to just 8 words, without compromising on entropy. Mysten Labs plans to release an API, which will facilitate the conversion between the 12-word and 8-word formats.

Details and Implications

According to Chalkias, this new compression mode has broader applications than just blockchains. It holds potential for various secrets, including cryptographic salts. This innovation is part of a broader effort to improve user experience, especially for die-hard mnemonic users.

However, it’s essential to note some of the community’s reactions. One user questioned the structure, asking if it’s an 8-word mnemonic paired with 8 numbers, implying a trade-off in simplicity. Chalkias responded by highlighting its potential benefits, such as domain separation (e.g., differentiating between encryption and address keys). He further stated that this more succinct representation could offer swifter access to wallets.

He also acknowledged that it’s still undetermined if the 8-word mnemonic is indeed more memorable than its 12-word counterpart. To this end, Mysten Labs is also experimenting with a 10-word version without numbers, indicating their ongoing exploration to find the optimal balance between security and ease-of-use.

Looking Ahead

As the digital world evolves, there’s a persistent need for methods that ensure security while also enhancing user experience. Chalkias’s efforts underline the ongoing quest to streamline processes without compromising on the integrity of data.

Moreover, the wider discussion, as indicated by the tweets, also brings to the fore the need for constant feedback in the rapidly developing tech ecosystem. With new advancements like zkLogin, passkeys, biometric verification, and shared MPC keys, the realm of user authentication is continually evolving.

However, as Chalkias aptly pointed out, some users will always prefer the mnemonic method, emphasizing the importance of refining even traditional methods in parallel with developing newer ones.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Generative AI Will Shape Industry 5.0, Predicts AVEVA’s Global AI Head Jim Chappell

by Victor Dey
October 26, 2023

Neo4j Unveils Cloud Database Upgrade For 100x Faster Analytics and Decision-Making

by Victor Dey
October 25, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

by Victor Dey
October 19, 2023

IBM Expands Partnership with AWS for Generative AI Solutions and Training

by Victor Dey
October 18, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OpenAI Ramps Up Its Safety Measures with New Preparedness Team

by Nik Asti
October 27, 2023

Moonveil Entertainment Rakes in $5.4 Million: A Leap for Web3 Gaming

by Nik Asti
October 27, 2023

JPMorgan Anticipates Potential Legal Repercussions if SEC Declines Bitcoin ETFs

by Nik Asti
October 27, 2023

Amazon Tests Dynamic Product Photos to Boost Click-Through Rates Up to 40%

by Damir Yalalov
October 26, 2023

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More

OpenAI May Already Reach AGI, But Will Try to Downplay Progress Due to Force Stop

Rumors have been circulating, ignited by a cryptic tweet suggesting that “AGI has been achieved internally,” with ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
OpenAI Ramps Up Its Safety Measures with New Preparedness Team
News Report Technology
OpenAI Ramps Up Its Safety Measures with New Preparedness Team
by Nik Asti
October 27, 2023
Moonveil Entertainment Rakes in $5.4 Million: A Leap for Web3 Gaming
Markets News Report
Moonveil Entertainment Rakes in $5.4 Million: A Leap for Web3 Gaming
by Nik Asti
October 27, 2023
JPMorgan Anticipates Potential Legal Repercussions if SEC Declines Bitcoin ETFs
Business News Report
JPMorgan Anticipates Potential Legal Repercussions if SEC Declines Bitcoin ETFs
by Nik Asti
October 27, 2023
Amazon Tests Dynamic Product Photos to Boost Click-Through Rates Up to 40%
Business News Report Technology
Amazon Tests Dynamic Product Photos to Boost Click-Through Rates Up to 40%
by Damir Yalalov
October 26, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.