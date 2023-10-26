Mysten Labs Co-Founder Introduces Enhanced Mnemonic Compression

Kostas Chalkias, the co-founder of Mysten Labs, has announced the development of a novel mnemonic compression technique.

This method aims to streamline the standard 12-word mnemonic format down to just 8 words, without compromising on entropy. Mysten Labs plans to release an API, which will facilitate the conversion between the 12-word and 8-word formats.

Details and Implications

According to Chalkias, this new compression mode has broader applications than just blockchains. It holds potential for various secrets, including cryptographic salts. This innovation is part of a broader effort to improve user experience, especially for die-hard mnemonic users.

However, it’s essential to note some of the community’s reactions. One user questioned the structure, asking if it’s an 8-word mnemonic paired with 8 numbers, implying a trade-off in simplicity. Chalkias responded by highlighting its potential benefits, such as domain separation (e.g., differentiating between encryption and address keys). He further stated that this more succinct representation could offer swifter access to wallets.

He also acknowledged that it’s still undetermined if the 8-word mnemonic is indeed more memorable than its 12-word counterpart. To this end, Mysten Labs is also experimenting with a 10-word version without numbers, indicating their ongoing exploration to find the optimal balance between security and ease-of-use.

Looking Ahead

As the digital world evolves, there’s a persistent need for methods that ensure security while also enhancing user experience. Chalkias’s efforts underline the ongoing quest to streamline processes without compromising on the integrity of data.

Moreover, the wider discussion, as indicated by the tweets, also brings to the fore the need for constant feedback in the rapidly developing tech ecosystem. With new advancements like zkLogin, passkeys, biometric verification, and shared MPC keys, the realm of user authentication is continually evolving.

However, as Chalkias aptly pointed out, some users will always prefer the mnemonic method, emphasizing the importance of refining even traditional methods in parallel with developing newer ones.

