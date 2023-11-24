Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Blacklists Hong Kong Digital Research Institute Over Suspicious Virtual Asset Practices

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission added the Hong Kong Digital Research Institute to its list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms

The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has added the Hong Kong Digital Research Institute to its list of suspicious virtual asset trading platforms.

The regulatory body highlighted that the company appears to be specifically targeting Hong Kong investors and falsely claimed to possess a license from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission.

The SFC alert list includes entities which have come to the attention of the regulator, because they were unlicensed in Hong Kong and are believed to be targeting Hong Kong investors or claim to have an association with Hong Kong.

Currently, the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission has identified nine such suspicious virtual asset trading platforms.

Hong Kong Regulator Takes Charge of Virtual Assets Landscape

The virtual asset sector in Hong Kong is undergoing rapid growth, propelled by the government’s proactive efforts to cultivate a dynamic ecosystem for virtual assets within the city. Faced with market collapses, shocks, and a surge in traditional financial institutions venturing into digital assets, market participants are gravitating towards quality.

Responding to this shift, the SFC keeps implementing various regulatory rules and guidelines tailored to different types of virtual asset service providers.

In a notable event in September, the Hong Kong cryptocurrency scene witnessed a scandal as the unlicensed crypto exchange JPEX allegedly swindled investors of approximately $165 million. The aftermath of this incident is considered one of the most severe financial crises to impact the region.

Despite such challenges, Hong Kong is increasingly emerging as a cryptocurrency hub, attracting companies eager to secure local licensing for their operations.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson