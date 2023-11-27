Business News Report
November 26, 2023

SBI Holdings and Circle Forge Alliance to Drive USDC and Web3 Adoption in Japan

by
Published: November 26, 2023 at 10:22 pm Updated: November 26, 2023 at 10:23 pm
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 26, 2023 at 10:22 pm

In Brief

SBI Holdings and Circle have partnered to promote the circulation of USDC, the world’s largest regulated stablecoin, in Japan.

SBI Holdings and Circle Forge Alliance to Drive USDC and Web3 Adoption in Japan

SBI Holdings has recently formed a strategic partnership with Circle, the issuer of USDC, the world’s largest regulated stablecoin. This partnership aims to facilitate the circulation of USDC and bolster Web3 services in Japan.

This collaboration, marked by a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to establish a banking relationship. Additionally, it seeks to navigate the regulatory landscape for the widespread use of stablecoins in Japan.

The Framework of the SBI-Circle Collaboration

Under this MOU, SBI Holdings and Circle will focus on circulating USDC in Japan, adhering to the nation’s regulatory requirements.

SBI VC Trade Co., Ltd., an arm of SBI Group, is pursuing registration as an electronic payment instruments service, pending regulatory approval, to facilitate this initiative.

The collaboration aligns with Japan’s revised Payment Services Act, enacted in June 2023, that regulates stablecoins and aims to boost their issuance and circulation in the country.

This Act specifically emphasizes “collateralized” stablecoins, such as USDC, backed by highly liquid assets and offering a 1:1 redemption rate for U.S. dollars.

Expanding Access and Liquidity through Banking Services

SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited, part of the SBI Group, will provide essential banking services to Circle. This step is crucial for ensuring USDC access and liquidity for businesses and users in Japan.

Additionally, SBI Group plans to integrate Circle’s Web3 Services, including Programmable Wallet, blockchain infrastructure, and smart contract management tools, into its digital asset strategy.

Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of SBI Holdings, expressed enthusiasm for the agreement. He emphasized the potential for stablecoins to revolutionize Japan’s financial sector, aligning with the country’s evolving regulatory framework.

As Japan prepares for a more comprehensive embrace of stablecoins, this partnership stands ready to influence significantly. It is poised to play a key role in shaping the nation’s digital finance landscape.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

State of Zero Knowledge 2023 Report by Cryptomeria Capital Illuminates Key Insights from the ZK Landscape

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Roblox’s Metaverse Report 2023 Reveals Generation Z’s Digital Self-Expression Trends and Its Impact on Fashion

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023

Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI’s CEO After an Agreement with the Board

by Kumar Gandharv
November 22, 2023

Akash Network’s Mainnet 8 Upgrade Boosts Visibility for Cloud GPU Operations

by Victor Dey
November 22, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Blacklists Hong Kong Digital Research Institute Over Suspicious Virtual Asset Practices

by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023

$BLUR increases by 80% After BLUR’s Binance Listing

by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023

Italy’s RegTech Startup Aptus.AI Raises €3 Million in Pre-Series Funding

by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023

Crypto AI Tokens Jump up 80% Amidst Sam Altman’s Exit and Return as OpenAI CEO

by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Blacklists Hong Kong Digital Research Institute Over Suspicious Virtual Asset Practices
News Report Technology
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission Blacklists Hong Kong Digital Research Institute Over Suspicious Virtual Asset Practices
by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023
$BLUR increases by 80% After BLUR’s Binance Listing
News Report Technology
$BLUR increases by 80% After BLUR’s Binance Listing
by Alisa Davidson
November 24, 2023
Italy’s RegTech Startup Aptus.AI Raises €3 Million in Pre-Series Funding
News Report Technology
Italy’s RegTech Startup Aptus.AI Raises €3 Million in Pre-Series Funding
by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023
Crypto AI Tokens Jump up 80% Amidst Sam Altman’s Exit and Return as OpenAI CEO
News Report Technology
Crypto AI Tokens Jump up 80% Amidst Sam Altman’s Exit and Return as OpenAI CEO
by Kumar Gandharv
November 24, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.