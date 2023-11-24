$BLUR increases by 80% After BLUR’s Binance Listing

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Victor Dey To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief $BLUR price surpassed $0.6, marking an increase of more than 80% affected by the listing on Binance and Blur Season 2 airdrop

Affected by the listing of BLUR token on Binance, the $BLUR price surpassed $0.6, marking an increase of more than 80%. This upward trend in BLUR token’s dynamics may be attributed to the excitement surrounding the conclusion of the second season of the marketplace airdrop, which ended on November 21.

The token has experienced robust growth over the past month, rising from $0.16 in mid-October to $0.62 as of the current date, according to CoinGecko. The weekly increase in BLUR quotes amounted to 88%.

Analysts at Lookonchain noted that following the coin distribution, 20 addresses acquired and now hold a total of 2.81 billion $BLUR, equivalent to $1.75 billion, constituting 93.67% of the total supply.

2/ Here are the top 20 holders of $BLUR



The top 20 holders of $BLUR hold a total of 2.81B $BLUR($1.75B), accounting for 93.67% of the total supply. pic.twitter.com/69zrW2o5Kn — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 24, 2023

A total of 337.6 million $BLUR, equivalent to $209.5 million, is staked, accounting for 11.25% of the total supply and 30.64% of the circulating supply.

3/ Here are the top 10 $BLUR airdrops in Season 2.



They claimed a total of 85.69M $BLUR($53.9M), 28% of the total amount.



Among them, 43.19M $BLUR ($27.18M) was staked and 47.46M $BLUR ($29.87M) was sold. pic.twitter.com/3qnEli0Axy — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 24, 2023

Blast Launch Potential Influence on $BLUR Price

Moreover, the BLUR token price may be influenced by the recent launch of the Layer 2 network Blast that provides native yield to users, initiated by the founder of the Blur NFT platform, Pacman.

Within a few days after the launch, Blast’s total value of assets locked (TVL) reached $373 million, whereas the $BLUR figure currently stands at only $100 million.

In early November, the token experienced a 33% growth following news that rival marketplace OpenSea was laying off half of its staff.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing. More articles Alisa Davidson