November 24, 2023

$BLUR increases by 80% After BLUR’s Binance Listing

Published: November 24, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 24, 2023

In Brief

$BLUR price surpassed $0.6, marking an increase of more than 80% affected by the listing on Binance and Blur Season 2 airdrop

$BLUR increases by 80% After BLUR's Binance Listing

Affected by the listing of BLUR token on Binance, the $BLUR price surpassed $0.6, marking an increase of more than 80%. This upward trend in BLUR token’s dynamics may be attributed to the excitement surrounding the conclusion of the second season of the marketplace airdrop, which ended on November 21.

The token has experienced robust growth over the past month, rising from $0.16 in mid-October to $0.62 as of the current date, according to CoinGecko. The weekly increase in BLUR quotes amounted to 88%.

Analysts at Lookonchain noted that following the coin distribution, 20 addresses acquired and now hold a total of 2.81 billion $BLUR, equivalent to $1.75 billion, constituting 93.67% of the total supply.

A total of 337.6 million $BLUR, equivalent to $209.5 million, is staked, accounting for 11.25% of the total supply and 30.64% of the circulating supply.

Blast Launch Potential Influence on $BLUR Price

Moreover, the BLUR token price may be influenced by the recent launch of the Layer 2 network Blast that provides native yield to users, initiated by the founder of the Blur NFT platform, Pacman

Within a few days after the launch, Blast’s total value of assets locked (TVL) reached $373 million, whereas the $BLUR figure currently stands at only $100 million.

In early November, the token experienced a 33% growth following news that rival marketplace OpenSea was laying off half of its staff.

Tags:

Alisa Davidson - Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3.

Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

