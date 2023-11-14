News Report Technology
November 13, 2023

Google Sues Entities for Exploiting AI Hype in Malware Scam

by
Published: November 13, 2023 at 11:54 pm Updated: November 13, 2023 at 11:54 pm
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 13, 2023 at 11:54 pm

In Brief

Google has revealed the activities of scammers who are capitalizing on the growing excitement and interest in AI technology.

Google Sues Entities for Exploiting AI Hype in Malware Scam

Google has initiated a lawsuit in a U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, targeting entities that allegedly used the buzz around artificial intelligence to deceive the public on Facebook.

The tech giant accuses these entities of using its logo in fake ads to trick users into downloading malware disguised as Bard, Google’s AI platform.

The court documents reveal that the scammers, using names like “Google AI” and “AIGoogle,” misled users with fraudulent social media posts and domains like gbard-ai.info and gg-bard-ai.com.

They used Google’s proprietary typeface, colors, and images, including those of Google CEO Sundar Pichai, to create a convincing facade. The malware, once installed, aimed to steal users’ social media login credentials, specifically targeting small business and advertiser accounts.

The lawsuit aims to disrupt this scheme, increase public awareness, and prevent further harm. Google is seeking a jury trial against the defendants, emphasizing its commitment to protecting consumers and small businesses from online abuse and establishing legal precedents in emerging tech fields. Google is also highlighting the importance of clear rules against frauds and scams in novel settings.

This lawsuit comes at a time when advancements in AI are being exploited for sophisticated cybercrimes. The FBI has recently warned about the rise in extortion using AI-generated deepfakes. Cybersecurity firms like SlashNext have reported a dramatic increase in phishing emails, attributing this surge to cybercriminals using AI tools like ChatGPT to craft more convincing phishing messages.

While Google declined to comment directly on the case, the company has expressed its dedication to protecting internet users from fraudulent activities and scams. This lawsuit against AI scammers is part of Google’s broader strategy to combat the misuse of technology and safeguard the digital ecosystem.

This legal action by Google highlights the growing need for vigilance against AI-assisted cybercrimes and the efforts of tech giants to combat such threats.

As AI technology continues to evolve, companies and law enforcement agencies are increasingly focusing on preventing its misuse. They are also working to protect users from sophisticated online scams.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Dictador Announces Mika as World’s First ‘AI CEO’, Sparks Concerns on AI-led Corporate Leadership

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023

OpenAI Seeks Additional Microsoft Funding to Turbocharge Generative AI Development

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone

by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

HKPC Shares Nine Strategic Insights to Propel Hong Kong’s AI Industry

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023

Bitget’s Hong Kong Unit Suspends Operations, Rules Out Application for Crypto License

by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023

Bithumb Sets Sights on Becoming the First Crypto Exchange on Korean Stock Market

by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients
News Report Technology
SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients
by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023
HKPC Shares Nine Strategic Insights to Propel Hong Kong’s AI Industry
News Report Technology
HKPC Shares Nine Strategic Insights to Propel Hong Kong’s AI Industry
by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023
Bitget’s Hong Kong Unit Suspends Operations, Rules Out Application for Crypto License
Markets News Report
Bitget’s Hong Kong Unit Suspends Operations, Rules Out Application for Crypto License
by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023
Bithumb Sets Sights on Becoming the First Crypto Exchange on Korean Stock Market
Markets News Report
Bithumb Sets Sights on Becoming the First Crypto Exchange on Korean Stock Market
by Anna Sharygina
November 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.