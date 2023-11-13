News Report Technology
November 13, 2023

SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients

by
Published: November 13, 2023 at 10:00 am Updated: November 13, 2023 at 9:17 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 13, 2023 at 10:00 am

In Brief

Decentralized Ethereum staking platform SSV.Network announced a strategic partnership with P2P.org to launch the DVT Staking API.

SSV.Network and P2P.org Launch Innovative DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients

SSV.Network, a key player in decentralized Ethereum staking infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership with non-custodial institutional staking provider — P2P.org. The collaboration marks the introduction of DVT (Distributed Validator Technology) Staking API, a noteworthy advancement in institutional staking services.

The newly developed DVT Staking API, aims to meet the specific requirements of custodians, wallets and neo-banks in terms of risk, compliance and other institutional needs.

SSV.Network asserts that the API simplifies the integration of decentralized staking, leveraging the SSV protocol to bolster security and robustness for end-users. It acts as a conduit, easing the adoption of DVT staking and providing a streamlined experience for P2P.org’s institutional clientele.

What’s Distributed Validator Technology (DVT)?

DVT plays a critical role in enhancing staking security by distributing a validator’s responsibilities across multiple independent nodes. This method offers increased fault tolerance and security, crucial for managing digital assets and refining staking strategies.

As SSV.Network nears its mainnet launch, the platform expects to deploy more staking applications using its infrastructure. The development will enable builders to deploy, scale, and decentralize a variety of staking applications on Ethereum efficiently. The platform said that post-launch, the network will be open for anyone to join as a node operator or validator, democratizing access to its infrastructure.

P2P.org’s Pivotal Role in SSV’s Ecosystem

The partnership between SSV.Network and P2P.org strengthens with P2P.org’s participation in the SSV Limited Mainnet Launch as a Mainnet Verified Operator. The grant from SSV.Network to P2P.org has played a vital role in developing the DVT Staking API. The initiative aims to improve institutional staking solutions.

“From the largest institutional grade staking services to at-home stakers can benefit from using ssv.network infra. The goal is to have many diverse onramps to DVT-powered staking to secure and decentralize Ethereum. The P2P.org staking API is an excellent example of what can be done to promote the next era in staking,” said Alon Muroch, ssv.network Core Team Lead.

Alex Esin, CEO of P2P.org, said that the DVT Staking API is a testament to a relentless pursuit of innovation, adding: “We welcome all institutions and businesses to leverage this novel Staking API, to not only meet the demands of their current staking strategy but also to be well-prepared for the decentralized landscape of tomorrow.”

SSV.Network supports over 50 teams developing ETH staking applications. Likewise P2P.org offers staking infrastructure for Ethereum and other blockchains, managing over $2.1 billion in staked assets.

The collaboration represents a major advancement in the staking ecosystem. It underscores the influence of innovative technologies like DVT on institutional strategies. Additionally, it points to the potential for broader adoption of decentralized financial services.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
Nik Asti

