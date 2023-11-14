Business News Report
November 14, 2023

Fujitsu Partners with PocketRD to Spearhead Metaverse Innovations with Avatar and AI Technology

by
Published: November 14, 2023 at 12:48 am Updated: November 14, 2023 at 2:29 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 14, 2023 at 12:48 am

In Brief

Fujitsu announced a collaboration with avatar technology company PocketRD to explore integrating avatars and AI in the metaverse.

Fujitsu and PocketRD Partner to Innovate in the Metaverse with Avatar and AI Technology

IT and technology conglomerate Fujitsu has announced a new collaboration with PocketRD, a company known for its expertise in avatar technology. The partnership will focus on harnessing the combined power of avatars and artificial intelligence within the Metaverse.

The goal is to create reliable, safe and innovative markets in this emerging virtual and digital space.

Exploring New Frontiers in the Metaverse

The collaboration aims to explore effective use cases of avatar and generative AI technologies in the Metaverse. Fujitsu and PocketRD committed to ensure the reliability and safety of these technologies, intending to significantly impact society and various market sectors.

Founded in 1935 in Japan, Fujitsu has grown to be the country’s top IT company and a globally recognized brand.

Offering a wide array of IT services and products, Fujitsu’s innovation extends beyond business solutions to include cutting-edge consumer products like laptops and mobile phones. The new venture into the Metaverse with PocketRD aligns with Fujitsu’s history of innovation and its vision for the future of technology.

By combining their strengths in technology and market creation, the partnership with PocketRD marks a significant step towards exploring the vast possibilities of AI and avatar technology. It aims to shape the future of digital interaction and market opportunities in the Metaverse.

Fujitsu to Showcase Innovative Tech

Fujitsu has announced its plans to demonstrate technologies at the SC23 HPC conference in Colorado this week. These technologies aim to optimize GPU use and manage batch jobs in high-performance computing (HPC) clusters.

Amidst the ongoing global GPU shortage, the tech giant Fujitsu is set to showcase its Adaptive GPU Allocator. This technology efficiently distinguishes between programs that require GPU acceleration and those suitable for CPU processing. Consequently, it aims to optimize resource allocation.

This innovation is part of Fujitsu’s shift towards cloud-based HPC products, aligning with their as-a-service business model. The company focuses on leveraging these technologies in its own HPC products. This underscores their commitment to advancing computing efficiency and resource management.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Angel Investor Michelle Fradin Joins OpenAI After Sequoia Capital’s FTX Investment Setback

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Dictador Announces Mika as World’s First ‘AI CEO’, Sparks Concerns on AI-led Corporate Leadership

by Kumar Gandharv
November 13, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads

by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023

VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition

by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023

Google Sues Entities for Exploiting AI Hype in Malware Scam

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients

by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads
News Report Technology
Nvidia Launches H200 GPU to Ease Generative AI Processing Workloads
by Anna Sharygina
November 14, 2023
VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition
News Report Technology
VMware Announces Symantec SASE Integration Amidst Pending Broadcom Acquisition
by Nik Asti
November 14, 2023
Google Sues Entities for Exploiting AI Hype in Malware Scam
News Report Technology
Google Sues Entities for Exploiting AI Hype in Malware Scam
by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023
SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients
News Report Technology
SSV.Network and P2P.org Partner to Launch DVT Staking API for Institutional Clients
by Nik Asti
November 13, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.