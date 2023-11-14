Fujitsu Partners with PocketRD to Spearhead Metaverse Innovations with Avatar and AI Technology

IT and technology conglomerate Fujitsu has announced a new collaboration with PocketRD, a company known for its expertise in avatar technology. The partnership will focus on harnessing the combined power of avatars and artificial intelligence within the Metaverse.

The goal is to create reliable, safe and innovative markets in this emerging virtual and digital space.

Exploring New Frontiers in the Metaverse

The collaboration aims to explore effective use cases of avatar and generative AI technologies in the Metaverse. Fujitsu and PocketRD committed to ensure the reliability and safety of these technologies, intending to significantly impact society and various market sectors.

Founded in 1935 in Japan, Fujitsu has grown to be the country’s top IT company and a globally recognized brand.

Offering a wide array of IT services and products, Fujitsu’s innovation extends beyond business solutions to include cutting-edge consumer products like laptops and mobile phones. The new venture into the Metaverse with PocketRD aligns with Fujitsu’s history of innovation and its vision for the future of technology.

By combining their strengths in technology and market creation, the partnership with PocketRD marks a significant step towards exploring the vast possibilities of AI and avatar technology. It aims to shape the future of digital interaction and market opportunities in the Metaverse.

Fujitsu to Showcase Innovative Tech

Fujitsu has announced its plans to demonstrate technologies at the SC23 HPC conference in Colorado this week. These technologies aim to optimize GPU use and manage batch jobs in high-performance computing (HPC) clusters.

Amidst the ongoing global GPU shortage, the tech giant Fujitsu is set to showcase its Adaptive GPU Allocator. This technology efficiently distinguishes between programs that require GPU acceleration and those suitable for CPU processing. Consequently, it aims to optimize resource allocation.

This innovation is part of Fujitsu’s shift towards cloud-based HPC products, aligning with their as-a-service business model. The company focuses on leveraging these technologies in its own HPC products. This underscores their commitment to advancing computing efficiency and resource management.

