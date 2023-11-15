GensoKishi and Astar Network Unite to Expand Web3 Gaming Adoption Initiatives

Astar Network recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Metap Inc., the creators of the popular online game GensoKishi.

This partnership will focus on expanding the web3 gaming space and increasing its adoption in Japan and beyond. The MOU represents a commitment from both parties to leverage their resources and expertise to foster growth in the web3 gaming domain.

GensoKishi from Web2 to Web3

Originally a web2 game, GensoKishi is a Metaverse and GameFi project that has successfully transitioned to the web3 framework, integrating NFT collectibles, immersive metaverse environments and play-to-earn features.

This evolution has reportedly enhanced the game’s appeal, offering various modes to cater to a diverse range of gaming interests. With over 8 million users, GensoKishi’s migration to web3 showcases the potential for traditional games to adapt and thrive in the new digital landscape.

Strategic Plans Under the MOU

The MOU emphasizes the shared goals of Astar Network and GensoKishi to deploy GensoKishi on Astar zkEVM. This move is aimed at invigorating interest in web3 gaming.

The collaboration includes hosting events, crafting marketing campaigns, and creating in-game assets. Additionally, it involves integrating and launching GensoKishi on Astar’s Ethereum L2 platform.

These initiatives aim to enhance the gaming experience and attract a broader audience to the evolving world of web3 gaming.

The partnership between Astar Network and GensoKishi highlights the growing trend of traditional games embracing blockchain technology to offer more interactive and rewarding experiences to their users. This trend could potentially set a precedent for future developments in the gaming industry.

