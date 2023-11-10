Markets News Report
November 10, 2023

Bitcoin Inscriptions and NFTs are Steadily Gaining Momentum: Study

Published: November 10, 2023 at 4:13 am Updated: November 10, 2023 at 4:13 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2023 at 4:13 am

In Brief

Nearly 38 million Inscriptions have been minted on the Bitcoin network, generating over 2,400 BTC in transaction fees, with more than 672,000 wallets holding these inscription assets.

Bitcoin Inscriptions and NFTs Gain Momentum

Bitcoin Inscriptions are witnessing a significant surge in popularity, as indicated by data from NFTScan. The total number of Inscriptions on the Bitcoin network is nearing 38 million, generating over 2,400 BTC in transaction fees.

Additionally, there are more than 672,000 wallets that currently hold inscription assets. In a notable achievement, the BRC-20 SATS token has recorded over $32 million in transaction volume in just the past week.

This impressive figure surpasses well-known NFT collections like CryptoPunks and BAYC, leading the pack in underlying transaction volume across the entire network.

672,000 wallets that currently hold inscription assets. In a notable achievement, the BRC-20 SATS token has recorded over $32 million in transaction volume in just the past week.
Sourse: cryptoslam.io

In a surprising turn of events, the Chinese government has extended legal protection to non-fungible tokens (NFTs), officially recognizing them as virtual property under the law. This groundbreaking decision could be a key catalyst driving the heightened interest in Bitcoin NFTs.

This decision comes amidst a backdrop of mixed judicial opinions regarding cryptocurrency in the country. It represents a significant shift in China’s stance towards digital assets, offering a legal framework for handling NFT theft cases and validating their status.

Despite this positive development for NFTs, a Chinese judge has made a clarification. Parties involved in crypto lending contracts will not receive judicial protection under current laws. This distinction underlines the nuanced approach China is taking towards different aspects of the cryptocurrency market.

Current Movements with NFTs

The growing influence of NFTs and blockchain technology is also evident in popular culture. For instance, the iconic U.S. animated series “The Simpsons” recently featured NFTs in its Halloween special episode, “Treehouse of Horror 34.” The episode humorously commented on the overvaluation of on-chain NFTs. This segment highlighted the growing mainstream awareness and discussion surrounding this digital asset class.

