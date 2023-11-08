Markets News Report
November 08, 2023

UK Crypto Startup Pimlico Raises $4.2 Million from A16z to Simplify Ethereum Product Development

by
Published: November 08, 2023
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 08, 2023 at 6:57 am

In Brief

Pimlico aims to simplify the use of Ethereum by providing infrastructure for developers to build decentralized products and services.

London-based crypto startup Pimlico has successfully secured $4.2 million (£3.4 million) in a recent seed investment round, with an aim to simplify the use of Ethereum by providing infrastructure for developers to build decentralized products and services.

The funding was led by Andreessen Horowitz’s venture arm A16z. Pimlico’s core offering centers around providing developers with the essential infrastructure required for creating decentralized products and services.

The investment from a16z on the heels of the venture capital firm’s official opening of a new office in London, underlining its commitment to the flourishing crypto ecosystem.

According to the crypto startup, its core value proposition is geared towards improving the overall user experience within the crypto space by offering a range of services aimed at simplifying and enhancing the Ethereum user experience.

These services include gas fee sponsorship, payment with ERC-20 tokens, social recovery schemes, batched transactions, spending limits and the ability to configure different account access levels, Pimlico added.

In a statement regarding the investment, a16z crypto partner Sriram Krishnan expressed the firm’s confidence in Pimlico’s capabilities, stating, “Pimlico is designed to make crypto UX simpler and easier.” He went on to elaborate on the startup’s value proposition, highlighting its commitment to addressing some of the key pain points experienced by users in the Ethereum ecosystem.

Founder and CEO Kristof Gazso launched Pimlico earlier this year and then attended the VC firm’s crypto startup school, where they “were blown away by the velocity” of product and partnerships, added Krishnan.

Pimlico, led by Founder and CEO Kristof Gazso, entered the market earlier this year to provide much-needed infrastructure to support the growing ecosystem of decentralized applications.

The company’s journey into the spotlight was further accelerated when Kristof Gazso participated in a16z’s crypto startup school. Reflecting on this experience, Krishnan emphasized, “By the end of Crypto Startup School, we were convinced that no one was better equipped to build the supporting infrastructure for account abstraction than Kristof.”

A notable product in Pimlico’s portfolio is its developer library, designed to assist developers in creating smart account wallets and applications. According to Pimlico, their developer library has already been instrumental in almost three million user operations, underlining its growing significance in the broader Ethereum developer community.

Raised $1.6 Million in Pre-Seed Funding

This latest seed investment follows Pimlico’s successful pre-seed funding round in September, where the startup raised $1.6 million. The round was led by 1confirmation – a cryptocurrency-focused investment firm, and it received additional backing from Safe, Consensys and various angel investors.

The funding success of Pimlico in a challenging market climate for cryptocurrencies highlights the continued interest and investment in startups working to drive innovation and enhance user experiences within the blockchain and crypto space.

As blockchain and cryptocurrency adoption continues to expand, Pimlico’s role in facilitating a smoother and more user-friendly Ethereum experience positions it as a significant player in the evolving landscape of decentralized technologies.

The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

