BlockFi Begins Wind-Down After Emerging from Bankruptcy

Share this article







by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief BlockFi decided to scale down operations and return crypto assets to clients, following the turmoil caused by FTX’s downfall.

In the aftermath of tumultuous events within the cryptocurrency sector, BlockFi, the crypto lender, has announced it will commence winding down its operations. The decision comes after a challenging year marked by FTX’s collapse, which deeply affected BlockFi and led to its bankruptcy.

Originating in Jersey City, New Jersey, BlockFi had become a significant player in the crypto lending arena. These crypto lenders had seen substantial growth during the pandemic, positioning themselves as the crypto realm’s equivalent to traditional banks.

Luring in customers with promises of high returns on their crypto deposits, these entities soared in popularity. However, unlike conventional financial institutions, crypto lenders aren’t mandated to maintain capital or liquidity buffers. This lack of a safety net rendered some, including BlockFi, highly vulnerable.

The scarcity of collateral in specific scenarios left several of these lenders, along with their clientele, grappling with considerable losses.

The Domino Effect of FTX’s Downfall

FTX’s debacle had a cascading effect on multiple entities, with BlockFi being no exception. The connection between BlockFi’s downfall and its financial engagements with Alameda, FTX’s sister firm, has been evident, as highlighted in its November 2022 bankruptcy filing. Furthermore, the saga continues for FTX, with its founder, Sam Bankman-Fried, facing fraud charges in Manhattan.

Repayment to BlockFi Customers

BlockFi has assured its Wallet customers that withdrawals are presently underway. For those with BlockFi Interest Accounts and Retail Loans, the repayment process will stretch across the upcoming months.

Notably, the exact repayment amounts might oscillate, contingent on the FTX bankruptcy’s final outcome. Initial court filings suggest that customers with interest-yielding “Earn” accounts might retrieve anywhere from 39.4% to the full value of their account holdings.

Additionally, BlockFi has set its sights on securing additional compensations through the ongoing bankruptcies of other crypto entities, such as FTX and Three Arrows Capital. A fruitful outcome in these legal pursuits could amplify the recovery amounts for BlockFi’s clients.

The BlockFi episode underscores the volatility and risks associated with the burgeoning crypto industry, emphasizing the need for more stringent regulations and safeguards. As the industry continues to evolve, the lessons from such incidents will undoubtedly shape its future trajectory.

Disclaimer Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.



The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies. More articles Nik Asti