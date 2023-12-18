Markets News Report
December 18, 2023

Bitcoin Registered $33 Million in Net Outflows Last Week Amid Altcoin Surge, says CoinShares

by
Published: December 18, 2023 at 7:51 am Updated: December 18, 2023 at 7:52 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 18, 2023 at 7:51 am

In Brief

Digital asset investment products witnessed a net outflow of $15.8 million last week, marking the first net outflow in nearly 12 weeks.

Digital Asset Investment Products Experience First Weekly Outflow in Nearly 12 Weeks

Digital asset investment products witnessed a net outflow of $15.8 million last week, marking the first net outflow in nearly 12 weeks, as reported by CoinShares in its weekly report. Despite this, trading activity remained significantly above the yearly average, totaling $3.6 billion for the week compared to the year-to-date average of $1.6 billion.

Bitcoin investment products recorded the most substantial net outflow at $32.8 million, followed by Ethereum investment products with a lesser net outflow of $4.3 million. 

Altcoins defied the trend, attracting $21 million in inflows, with the primary beneficiaries being Solana ($10.6 million), Cardano ($3 million), XRP ($2.7 million) and Chainlink ($2 million), respectively. 

Blockchain concept stocks saw net inflows of $122 million last week.

Digital Asset Investment Products Experience First Weekly Outflow in Nearly 12 Weeks

US and Germany See Crypto Outflows, While Canada and Switzerland Offset With Inflows

Regionally, the outflows were mainly concentrated in the US, which witnessed $18 million in outflows, while Germany experienced minor outflows totaling $10 million.

However, continued inflows into Canada and Switzerland, amounting to $6.9 million and $9.1 million, respectively, partially offset this. The mixed regional flows suggest that this was more related to profit-taking than a shift in sentiment towards the asset class.

Blockchain equities continued to garner positive sentiment, witnessing substantial inflows totaling $122 million last week. This brings the total for the last nine weeks to $294 million, marking the largest run on record.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Alisa Davidson
Alisa Davidson

Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and engagement with scientific writing.

More articles
Hot Stories

Lamborghini Unveils Lanzador Electric Ultra GT on Roblox for Exclusive Metaverse Preview

by Victor Dey
December 15, 2023

Bitrue Launches Auto Invest Tool to Ease Digital Asset Management

by Victor Dey
December 15, 2023

OpenAI’s GPT-4.5 Leak Sparks Speculation, Sam Altman Says ‘Nah’

by Kumar Gandharv
December 15, 2023

Rypplzz Raises $3 Million in Seed Funding to Expand its Geospatial Technology Platform

by Victor Dey
December 14, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India as Part of $3 Billion Investment Plan

by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023

BC Technology Group Will Rebrand Company to ‘OSL Group Limited’

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

Van Eck CEO Foresees New Bitcoin Record Highs in the Next 12 Months

by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance
News Report Technology
OpenAI Unveils Prompt Engineering Guide With Six Strategies for Optimizing GPT-4 Performance
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India as Part of $3 Billion Investment Plan
News Report Technology
Accenture Launches Generative AI Studio in India as Part of $3 Billion Investment Plan
by Kumar Gandharv
December 18, 2023
BC Technology Group Will Rebrand Company to ‘OSL Group Limited’
News Report Technology
BC Technology Group Will Rebrand Company to ‘OSL Group Limited’
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
Van Eck CEO Foresees New Bitcoin Record Highs in the Next 12 Months
Markets News Report Technology
Van Eck CEO Foresees New Bitcoin Record Highs in the Next 12 Months
by Alisa Davidson
December 18, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.