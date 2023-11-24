FTX CEO Sam Bankman is Sharing Crypto Tips with Prison Partner Juan Orlando Hernández, ex-Honduras President

In a recent update by The Wall Street Journal on November 23, a detailed account of Sam Bankman-Fried‘s, the co-founder and former CEO of FTX, current living conditions sheds light on the unique challenges he faces within the prison system.

Bankman-Fried finds himself sharing a dormitory with Juan Orlando Hernández, the former Honduran president currently awaiting trial on bribery charges linked to drug traffickers. Surprisingly, the report indicates that Bankman-Fried and Hernández maintain a seemingly cordial relationship, engaging in regular conversations.

Despite initial difficulties, the report highlights that Bankman-Fried’s access to vegetarian meals and ADHD medication has been successfully addressed, marking a positive development in his prison experience.

On November 3, Sam, the former billionaire and founder of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange, was found guilty on all seven counts of stealing from customers. The jury’s decision comes just shy of one year after FTX filed for bankruptcy, sending shockwaves throughout financial markets and erasing Bankman-Fried’s estimated $26 billion personal fortune.

As per the report, Sam who awaiting sentencing for his role in FTX’s fraud, is permitted non-attorney visitors once a week. Additionally, he has been granted a special laptop for the review of legal documents, though its use is confined to a designated room with divider desks, reflecting the strict regulations within the correctional facility.

Sam Advising Prison Guards on Digital Assets

The report discloses that he engages in trading mackerel packets, a de facto prison currency established after federal smoking bans rendered cigarettes impractical. Notably, Bankman-Fried reportedly exchanged an unspecified quantity of mackerel for a haircut ahead of his trial in November.

Sources indicate that Bankman-Fried extends his expertise beyond the cryptocurrency realm, providing investment advice on digital assets to prison guards. This intriguing intersection of financial acumen and prison dynamics adds a unique dimension to his incarceration.

Looking ahead, The Wall Street Journal anticipates Bankman-Fried’s transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn, known for its challenging conditions, to a federal prison post-sentencing. Such a move is expected to provide him with greater freedom of movement, enhanced educational and recreational resources, and potentially a more amenable environment with a less violent prison population.

A prison consultant, cited in the report, outlines these potential improvements in line with the standard practices of the federal correctional system.

Bankman-Fried’s sentencing is scheduled for March 28, 2024, following a second trial that will address charges of campaign finance fraud and bribery of Chinese officials. While he faces a maximum sentence of 115 years, experts suggest that his actual imprisonment duration may be considerably shorter, possibly falling within the range of 25 years or less.

As the legal proceedings unfold, Bankman-Fried continues to navigate the complexities of prison life, offering a unique perspective on the intersection of finance and incarceration within the bounds of the U.S. correctional system.

