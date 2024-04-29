News Report Technology
April 29, 2024

Scroll Completes Bernoulli Mainnet Upgrade, Anticipates 10x Decrease In Transaction Costs

by
Published: April 29, 2024 at 4:40 am Updated: April 29, 2024 at 4:40 am

In Brief

Scroll completed the Bernoulli mainnet upgrade, introducing EIP-4844 for Layer 1 data availability and incorporating SHA2-256 precompile.

The Layer 2 Ethereum network, Scroll finished implementing the Bernoulli mainnet upgrade. This upgrade encompasses the introduction of EIP-4844 data blobs to enhance Layer 1 data availability and the incorporation of SHA2-256 precompile.

The enhancement is expected to notably decrease transaction expenses 10 times, dependent on Layer 1 gas prices, and provide users with superior EVM compatibility.

Scroll now leverages “blobs” introduced by the EIP-4844 Ethereum upgrade in Bernoulli, which allows rollup transaction data to be stored in blobs, leading to a notable reduction in gas prices related to data availability.

Additionally, SHA2-256, an EVM precompiled contract, provides efficient cryptographic processing that is vital for managing data securely. It increases the gas efficiency for complex operations, including interactions with alternative blockchain systems. Thereby, by including support for for SHA2-256, the Bernoulli upgrade will expand the potential for decentralized applications (dApps).

Furthermore, Scroll mentioned the intentions to leverage data compression in the forthcoming months to decrease the gas fees linked with Layer 1 data availability and proof verification. Moreover, the team aims to support EIP-1559 to facilitate better Layer 2 gas fee predictability.

Scroll’s Ethereum Data Publishing Expenditure Exceeds Other Rollups

Scroll is a security-focused scaling solution for Ethereum that utilizes advancements in scaling design and zero-knowledge proofs to build a new layer atop Ethereum. Moreover, the project provides a more accessible, responsive and capable of supporting a greater number of users simultaneously network compared to Ethereum alone.

Before February, Scroll represented less than 10% of the fees associated with rollups for publishing data on Ethereum. However, as of the last week, it constituted approximately 50% of these fees. This month, Scroll has spent 837.6 ETH for publishing data on Ethereum, whereas all other rollups together have spent approximately 820 ETH.

One main factor explaining the change implies that the largest spenders have reduced expenditures, while simultaneously Scroll has experienced increased popularity. With the new upgrade, Scroll will no longer remain in the status of the platform that spends the most on publishing Ethereum data.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.