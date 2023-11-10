Markets News Report
November 10, 2023

Crypto Reporting Goes Global as 47 Nations Pledge to Adopt Unified Asset Framework

by
Published: November 10, 2023 at 5:31 am Updated: November 10, 2023 at 5:32 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 10, 2023 at 5:31 am

In Brief

47 countries have agreed to adopt the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF), a new global standard for automated information exchange between tax authorities.

Global Coalition of 47 Countries Commits to Implementing Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework

In a significant move to streamline tax compliance in the digital asset space, 47 countries including major economies like the United States, the UK, Singapore, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland have pledged to implement the Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework (CARF).

The new international standard, developed by the OECD, aims to automate the exchange of information between tax authorities to keep pace with the rapidly evolving crypto-asset market.

Crypto Asset Reporting Framework (CARF)

While the CARF aims to clamp down on tax evasion and ensure compliance, it poses challenges and opportunities for the crypto industry.

On one hand, the increased regulation might be perceived as a hurdle by crypto enthusiasts who value the decentralized and somewhat unregulated nature of digital currencies. On the other, it could legitimize and stabilize the market, potentially attracting more institutional investors and mainstream adoption.

The CARF implementation seeks to reduce the tax burden on compliant taxpayers by clamping down on evasion practices.

Countries hosting active crypto markets have expressed their intent to swiftly transpose the CARF into their national laws. They aim to activate exchange agreements in time for exchanges to begin by 2027, adhering to their respective legislative procedures.

The collective effort highlights a global commitment to creating a consistent and efficient system. It focuses on aiding both businesses and governments in managing crypto assets effectively.

The joint statement, issued by a diverse group of countries, invites other jurisdictions to join this initiative. The goal is to enhance the global system of automatic information exchange. This effort aims to eliminate potential tax evasion loopholes in the burgeoning world of digital currencies.

Tags:

Disclaimer

Any data, text, or other content on this page is provided as general market information and not as investment advice. Past performance is not necessarily an indicator of future results.


The Trust Project is a worldwide group of news organizations working to establish transparency standards.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Nik Asti
Nik Asti

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

More articles
Hot Stories

ZK Community Meetup to Gather Zero Knowledge’s Brightest Minds In Istanbul 

by Victor Dey
November 10, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

by Nik Asti
November 09, 2023

Rosalyn Launches StableSight AI to Combat Cheating and Generative AI Use in Online Exams

by Victor Dey
November 09, 2023

Nigeria’s Wicrypt Network Launches Web3 WiFi Hotspots on Peaq Ecosystem

by Victor Dey
November 09, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone

by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023

Bitcoin Inscriptions and NFTs are Steadily Gaining Momentum: Study

by Nik Asti
November 10, 2023

Chinese Bank ICBC’s Services Disrupted by Cyberattackers Connected to Boeing Incident

by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023

HSBC Rival UBS Joins Crypto Race, Introduces ETFs for Wealthy Clients in Hong Kong

by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone
News Report Technology
Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone
by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023
Bitcoin Inscriptions and NFTs are Steadily Gaining Momentum: Study
Markets News Report
Bitcoin Inscriptions and NFTs are Steadily Gaining Momentum: Study
by Nik Asti
November 10, 2023
Chinese Bank ICBC’s Services Disrupted by Cyberattackers Connected to Boeing Incident
News Report Technology
Chinese Bank ICBC’s Services Disrupted by Cyberattackers Connected to Boeing Incident
by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023
HSBC Rival UBS Joins Crypto Race, Introduces ETFs for Wealthy Clients in Hong Kong
News Report Technology
HSBC Rival UBS Joins Crypto Race, Introduces ETFs for Wealthy Clients in Hong Kong
by Kumar Gandharv
November 10, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.