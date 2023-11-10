Humane Launches Ai Pin, a Bold Contender to Replace Your Smartphone

Humane AI, a company established by former Apple engineers Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno, officially unveiled its inaugural hardware product — the Humane Ai Pin.

The diminutive, square-shaped device is designed to be affixed to the user’s clothing, harnessing the advanced capabilities of OpenAI’s GPT-4 and Microsoft’s AI models to empower the digital assistant embedded within the pin.

“Ai Pin is the embodiment of our vision to integrate AI into the fabric of daily life, enhancing our capabilities without overshadowing our humanity,” said Humane’s co-founders, Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno. “We are proud to finally unveil what we and the team at Humane have been working on for the past four years. For us, Ai Pin is just the beginning.”

According to the company, the Ai Pin is a “screenless, standalone device and software platform purpose-built for AI.” Powered by a Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon platform, it features a mini projector that replaces the conventional smartphone screen, a camera and a speaker.

Key functionalities include AI-powered optical recognition. Moreover, it embraces a “privacy-first” approach, aiming to refrain from continuous “always-on” listening, it added.

Ai Pin comprises of two main components: a minuscule square and a battery pack that magnetically adheres to clothing or various surfaces. It has been made available in three distinct colors—Eclipse, Equinox and Lunar.

Ai Pin is available for orders starting at $699, inclusive of the device, two battery boosters, a charging pad, a charging case, a cable and an adapter. For $24 per month, the Humane Subscription plan offers a dedicated cell phone number, unlimited talk, text, and data, along with cloud storage and full access to the company’s suite of AI-powered services.

What Can It Do for You?

The next-gen technology represents a significant leap beyond Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant. It possesses the ability to seamlessly navigate a conversation, transitioning effortlessly from one question to the next without the need for explicit contextual cues.

Beyond its capability for making calls, the Ai Pin proves versatile by generating shopping list recommendations, reading emails, and delivering timely notifications and alerts. Humane envisions a future where the device seamlessly integrates into a broader Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Operated by a specialized operating system known as Cosmos, the Ai Pin diverges from traditional app installations. Instead, it summons the requisite AI tools on-demand, facilitating the addition of new features to your chatbot.

This multifaceted device not only crafts messages in your distinctive style translates languages and identifies objects through its camera but also boasts support for personalized music streaming, selecting songs based on individual preferences. Additionally, Ai Pin introduces its unique approach to AI photography, although specific details remain undisclosed at present.

While details regarding a central control hub are currently undisclosed, there is confirmation that users will have a means—whether it’s an app or a web page—to govern the device’s features and functionalities.

