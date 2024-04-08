A Sneak Peek into the 2024 Hong Kong Fest Buzz: First 2 Days of The Event and What to Expect

The 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival kicked off with a bang, offering attendees an exciting and immersive experience in the world of Web3 technology. With a wide range of activities, presentations, and exhibits, the festival provided a platform for both projects and sponsors to showcase their innovations and engage with the community.

One of the highlights of the event was the generous support from sponsors, who offered presents, airdrops, and surprises for the attendees. VIP3, for instance, delighted festival-goers with their surprises, including the chance to win a physical VIP3 Gold Pass and valuable airdrops from their partners, such as DeBox, KiloEx, dappOS, and ALIENX.

🥳As a sponsor of the Hongkong Web3 Festival, we prepared some surprises:



🎁Attendees of the festival have chances to get a physical VIP3 Gold Pass, and valuable airdrops offered by our great partners @DeBox_Social , @KiloEx_perp , @dappOS_com , @ALIENXchain pic.twitter.com/tuAuMt84tD — VIP3 (@web3vip) April 7, 2024

Projects and sponsors participating in the festival each had their own booths, creating a bustling marketplace of ideas. Merchandise adorned the booths, providing attendees with an opportunity to take home souvenirs and learn more about the innovative offerings. The festival truly showcased the diversity and creativity within the Web3 ecosystem.

Key speakers at the festival shared valuable insights that left attendees inspired and motivated. John, the Lead of APAC at TON Foundation, for instance, took the stage to announce its commitment to providing more support to Mandarin-speaking developer teams. They also revealed exciting news for Mini-Apps developers with 1M Toncoins for Focus Grants. This commitment underscores the foundation’s dedication to fostering growth and innovation within the Web3 community.

"We will provide more support from the foundation level to the Mandarin-speaking developer teams."



✅ The Open League

✅ Grants

✅ Investments

✅ Accelerator programs



– John, Lead of APAC at TON Foundation, at #TON's mainstage event at the @festival_web3 in Hong Kong pic.twitter.com/bgD5n1idbD — TON 💎 (@ton_blockchain) April 8, 2024

Adding to the festival’s unique atmosphere was the debut of the art exhibition titled “Byte, Block, Black Void” at the OpenSpace of Web3 Festival 2024. This fusion space beautifully intertwined art and environmental awareness, highlighting the importance of sustainability in the creative process. The exhibition received rave reviews and offered attendees a visual feast that captured the spirit of the Web3 movement.

🌐 The art exhibition "Byte, Block, Black Void" debuted at OpenSpace of #Web3Festival2024. It is a fusion space where art and environmental awareness intertwine.#SustainableArt #TwinCloud #Biosphere3 https://t.co/GN1T8Y7TKG pic.twitter.com/dQNVa7jqB1 — Black Void (@BV_BlackVoid) April 6, 2024

What to expect?

Looking ahead, there is much more to anticipate at the Hong Kong Web3 Festival.

Developers from Notcoin are set to take part in the festival, where they will unveil their future plans for the project. On their official page on X in a humorous manner, they announced their participation in the fest and what awaits the attendees.

ok spoilers



earn and burn supply



trade and burn supply



play and burn supply



smth like that — Notcoin Ø (@thenotcoin) April 7, 2024

Moreover, on 8th April, Gate.io and AWS are co-hosting a side event titled “Futuristic Vision: AI Meets Blockchain.” This collaboration between two tech powerhouses is expected to explore the intersection of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology, offering attendees unique insights into the future of these emerging fields.

🎉 The countdown has begun!



Only 6 days until the https://t.co/8kWqgEeplL and AWS co-hosted Hong Kong Web3 Festival Side Event!



Join us for an exciting exploration of the future of technology and finance 🚀 #Gateio #AWS #HongKong #Web3Festival pic.twitter.com/ObLq2VAQcV — Gate.io (@gate_io) April 2, 2024

Finally, the mainstage panel to watch out for is “Ton at Web3 Festival – By TON Foundation.” With the TON Foundation taking center stage, attendees can expect a captivating and enlightening session that delves into the latest advancements and updates within the Ton ecosystem.

As the first two days of the 2024 Hong Kong Web3 Festival come to a close, the event has already exceeded expectations, showcasing the dynamism, creativity, and collaborative spirit of the Web3 community. With forthcoming presentations, exhibitions, and surprises, the festival promises to be an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Visit the event’s official site for more, and stay tuned for more updates and highlights from this groundbreaking event!

