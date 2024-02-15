News Report
February 15, 2024

Bolt Mints 2.5M Tokens on LightLink Network for Web3 Gaming Projects

Published: February 15, 2024 at 9:00 am Updated: February 15, 2024 at 6:57 am
by Victor Dey
In Brief

Web3 plugin Bolt minted 2.5 million tokens leveraging LightLink’s L2 blockchain for Web3 gaming projects including TallyUP and Grapes.

Web3 plugin Bolt announced that it successfully minted 2.5 million tokens leveraging LightLink’s Layer 2 blockchain technology generated by prominent Web3 projects, including TallyUP and Grapes. Developed by LightLink, Bolt enables dApps to mint tokens with customizable metadata, fee-free for users.

“Minting 2.5 million NFTs in just a few weeks demonstrates that blockchain technology is capable of serving millions of users without stuttering and with low fees,” Roy Hui, co-founder and CEO of LightLink told Metaverse Post.

LightLink introduced Bolt to support ecosystem projects leveraging Layer 2’s gasless transactionsand empowers developers to mint tokens swiftly and accurately based on in-game metrics. Utilizing LightLink’s Layer 2 blockchain technology and Enterprise Mode, Bolt streamlines the token generation process, providing users with cost-free minting while minimizing expenses for developers through predictable and fixed-cost gas fees.

“Minting tokens on a large scale is often prohibitively expensive for most blockchain projects, making Bolt a perfect match for any web3 gaming project looking to build on-chain,” said Roy Hui. “Thanks to the incredible work of our developers who created Bolt, we are realizing the improved web3 gaming experience we have always envisioned, and we’re confident that projects like these couldn’t possibly be built anywhere else.”

Bolt’s token generation system stands out for its simplicity, relying on uncomplicated API calls for minting tokens. Hui said that this approach supports customizable metadata, facilitating the storage of crucial data on the blockchain while drastically reducing costs compared to traditional methods of minting NFTs on Layer 1 networks.

These features enhance the accessibility and adoption of web3 gaming by streamlining the token minting process and minimizing financial barriers for developers and users alike, he added.

According to the announcement, cost estimates for large-scale token generation, as would be seen with web3 games, show that minting 1 million NFTs directly on Ethereum could cost as much as $225 million in gas fees. Comparatively, this same minting process could cost approximately $20 million on other layer 2 platforms, and as much as $450,000 on LightLink without the use of Enterprise Mode.

Moreover, by activating Enterprise Mode and leveraging Bolt, web3 projects can reduce the cost of minting to $5,000 per 1 million NFTs, a fraction of the cost when compared with other platforms. Bolt has also eliminated the need for end users to hold ETH or any other assets to mint tokens, completely overhauling the user experience.

“With LightLink’s Enterprise Mode for gasless transactions and Bolt, users don’t even need to know which blockchain to use to play Web3 games. In traditional Web3 games, you had to buy expensive NFTs just to start playing. With LightLink, we can create games where gamers don’t even need a wallet to start earning,” LighLink’s Roy Hui told Metaverse Post.

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

