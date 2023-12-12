BNB Chain Announces Greenfield Roadmap to Foster Web2 and AI Integration

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey

BNB Chain released its technology roadmap for the BNB Greenfield decentralized storage network, targeting significant enhancements in system performance and user experience. The roadmap aims to facilitate mass adoption of blockchain technology among both Web2 and Web3 developers and users.

Central to the Greenfield roadmap is a dramatic performance increase for Storage Providers (SP), with upload and download speeds set to quintuple. This enhancement, from 2MB/s to 10MB/s for uploads and 20MB/s to 100MB/s for downloads, aims to enable the system to handle a higher volume of transactions more efficiently.

The roadmap emphasizes simplifying the development experience by aligning with popular Web2 and Web3 standards. It also includes the implementation of a multichain platform to facilitate fully on-chain or decentralized apps (dApps) through cross-chain programmability.

Greenfield Enhances BNB Chain’ Storage Performance

BNB Chain’s Greenfield intends to eliminate bottlenecks in processing high transaction blocks, thereby improving overall blockchain storage performance. This is crucial for handling the increasing data demands of modern applications.

A key aspect of the Greenfield initiative is to address the challenges faced by AI, such as ownership, transparency and innovation, by integrating it with Web3 on the BNB Chain. This involves developing storage strategies for faster data access and introducing ‘Greenfield Executable’ for off-chain generic computing.

Several measures are planned to enhance the convenience and cost-effectiveness of network governance and stability. These include simplifying the SP exit process and introducing a lightweight SP architecture to reduce computational requirements and energy consumption.

Between Q4 of 2023 and Q1 of 2024, Greenfield will enable smart contracts as resource owners for better permission control, improve SP performance for sealing objects and garbage collection, and further simplify SP exit processes.

