Jaguar Land Rover Partners Tata Communications to Integrate AI in Manufacturing Processes

British automobile manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) forged a partnership with Indian digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications, to advance its digital transformation to redefine the future of modern luxury vehicles and driving experiences.

British automobile manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) forged a partnership with Indian digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications, to advance its digital transformation to redefine the future of modern luxury vehicles and driving experiences.

As part of the partnership, Tata Communications will deploy a cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) across 128 global JLR sites, enhancing supply chain efficiency and security. This aims to aid connectivity, efficiency and security across JLR’s global headquarters, manufacturing plants, warehouses, sales centers, data centers and cloud services.

Tata Communications has already initiated the implementation of the network transformation program and plans to complete the deployment by 2025.

“This is an exciting phase in the digital transformation of our business, leveraging the technologies and capabilities of Tata Communications that will leapfrog our networks into the future,” said Tony Battle, chief digital and information officer at JLR Group.

“Moving to SD-WAN means we can use AI-powered automation to predict vulnerabilities, proactively intervene, prevent issues and perform more effectively on a global scale across our network. The cutting-edge connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences,” Battle added.

AI-Powered Efficiency to Bolster Manufacturing

The collaboration aims to power the production of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, incorporating AI for real-time data analysis on production lines and predictive risk management to mitigate disruptions in the manufacturing process, ensuring an efficient production line.

It will reduce manufacturing disruptions, shorten upgrade times and generate cost savings.

“Tata Communications is deploying a ‘digital fabric’, comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR’s systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem,” said Sumeet Walia, executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer at Tata Communications.

Moreover, it will help JLR to implement AI-powered, real-time data capturing, monitoring and analysis on its production lines. This will result in optimizing performance, identifying bottlenecks, and ultimately improving the overall efficiency of the manufacturing process.

It is important to note that Tata Communications’ MOVE platform already powers connected car solutions in over 600,000 JLR vehicles across more than 100 markets.

Aligned with a commitment to sustainability, the partnership aims to digitally transform the production line of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, with a shared vision between the companies where innovation and environmental responsibility can coexist.

“This partnership will also further our combined commitment to sustainability, as we join forces with JLR to digitally transform the production line of their next-generation vehicles,” said Sumeet Walia from Tata Communications.

By collaborating with industry players in their respective fields and driving synergies within the wider Tata Group, JLR aims to expedite its transformation into a digital-first automotive house.

