News Report Technology
December 12, 2023

Jaguar Land Rover Partners Tata Communications to Integrate AI in Manufacturing Processes

by
Published: December 12, 2023 at 6:16 am Updated: December 12, 2023 at 6:16 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: December 12, 2023 at 6:16 am

In Brief

Jaguar Land Rover forged a partnership with Tata Communications to advance its digital transformation with AI and cloud-first technologies.

Jaguar Land Rover Partners Tata Communications to Integrate AI in Manufacturing Processes

British automobile manufacturer, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) forged a partnership with Indian digital infrastructure provider Tata Communications, to advance its digital transformation to redefine the future of modern luxury vehicles and driving experiences.

As part of the partnership, Tata Communications will deploy a cloud-first, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) across 128 global JLR sites, enhancing supply chain efficiency and security. This aims to aid connectivity, efficiency and security across JLR’s global headquarters, manufacturing plants, warehouses, sales centers, data centers and cloud services.

Tata Communications has already initiated the implementation of the network transformation program and plans to complete the deployment by 2025.

“This is an exciting phase in the digital transformation of our business, leveraging the technologies and capabilities of Tata Communications that will leapfrog our networks into the future,” said Tony Battle, chief digital and information officer at JLR Group.

“Moving to SD-WAN means we can use AI-powered automation to predict vulnerabilities, proactively intervene, prevent issues and perform more effectively on a global scale across our network. The cutting-edge connectivity platform will help us build the world-class ecosystem we need to deliver modern luxury vehicles and remarkable driving experiences,” Battle added.

AI-Powered Efficiency to Bolster Manufacturing

The collaboration aims to power the production of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, incorporating AI for real-time data analysis on production lines and predictive risk management to mitigate disruptions in the manufacturing process, ensuring an efficient production line.

It will reduce manufacturing disruptions, shorten upgrade times and generate cost savings.

“Tata Communications is deploying a ‘digital fabric’, comprising our agile infrastructure, platforms and managed services, that will help integrate JLR’s systems, workforce, suppliers, stakeholders and customers across the globe, delivering a seamless flow of data to enrich key aspects of the business ecosystem,” said Sumeet Walia, executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer at Tata Communications.

Moreover, it will help JLR to implement AI-powered, real-time data capturing, monitoring and analysis on its production lines. This will result in optimizing performance, identifying bottlenecks, and ultimately improving the overall efficiency of the manufacturing process.

It is important to note that Tata Communications’ MOVE platform already powers connected car solutions in over 600,000 JLR vehicles across more than 100 markets.

Aligned with a commitment to sustainability, the partnership aims to digitally transform the production line of JLR’s next-generation vehicles, with a shared vision between the companies where innovation and environmental responsibility can coexist.

“This partnership will also further our combined commitment to sustainability, as we join forces with JLR to digitally transform the production line of their next-generation vehicles,” said Sumeet Walia from Tata Communications.

By collaborating with industry players in their respective fields and driving synergies within the wider Tata Group, JLR aims to expedite its transformation into a digital-first automotive house.

Tags:

Disclaimer

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Kumar Gandharv
Kumar Gandharv

Kumar is an experienced Tech Journalist with a specialization in the dynamic intersections of AI/ML, marketing technology, and emerging fields such as crypto, blockchain, and NFTs. With over 3 years of experience in the industry, Kumar has established a proven track record in crafting compelling narratives, conducting insightful interviews, and delivering comprehensive insights. Kumar's expertise lies in producing high-impact content, including articles, reports, and research publications for prominent industry platforms. With a unique skill set that combines technical knowledge and storytelling, Kumar excels at communicating complex technological concepts to diverse audiences in a clear and engaging manner.

More articles
Hot Stories

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

Extended Reality (XR) is Reshaping Business Dynamics: a Paradigm Shift in Training and Operations

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Balmain and Space Runners Announce Generative AI-Powered Sneaker Collaboration with Ant Kai

by Victor Dey
December 08, 2023

Insilico Medicine Advances AI-Designed IBD Drug ISM5411 to ‘First-in-Human’ Trial

by Victor Dey
December 07, 2023
Join Our Newsletter.
Latest News

LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI

by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023

German AI Startup Tacto Raises $54 Million for AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization

by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023

Teneo Transfers $12.73M to Binance Amid Three Arrows Capital Liquidation

by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023

Intel and Mila’s HoneyBee Language Model Aims to Ease Material Science Developments

by Kumar Gandharv
December 12, 2023

Web3 Fundraising Report Q3 2023: A Overview of Evolving Trends and Strategies

In this report, we explore all the trends in the AI, crypto and web3 sectors and identify ...

Know More

Virtual Reality Superior Than Video Conferencing for Remote Work Collaboration: PWC Report

In today’s modern era of remote work, the traditional landscape of digital meetings and workshops is undergoing ...

Know More
Join Our Innovative Tech Community
Read More
Read more
LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI
News Report Technology
LimeWire Launches AI Music Studio to Empower Audio Creation with Generative AI
by Victor Dey
December 12, 2023
German AI Startup Tacto Raises $54 Million for AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization
News Report Technology
German AI Startup Tacto Raises $54 Million for AI-Driven Supply Chain Optimization
by Alisa Davidson
December 12, 2023
Teneo Transfers $12.73M to Binance Amid Three Arrows Capital Liquidation
Business Markets News Report
Teneo Transfers $12.73M to Binance Amid Three Arrows Capital Liquidation
by Nik Asti
December 12, 2023
Intel and Mila’s HoneyBee Language Model Aims to Ease Material Science Developments
News Report Technology
Intel and Mila’s HoneyBee Language Model Aims to Ease Material Science Developments
by Kumar Gandharv
December 12, 2023
What You
Need to Know

Subscribe To Our Newsletter.
Daily search marketing tidbits for savvy pros.

CRYPTOMERIA LABS PTE. LTD.