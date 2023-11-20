Aptos Labs and READYgg Partner to Onboard 15 Million Web2 Players into Web3 Gaming

READYgg today announced a partnership with Aptos Labs, that aims to transition 15 million Web2 gamers to the Web3 world. Starting November 20, gamers can register for early access to games launching on December 6 on the Aptos blockchain, known for its fast time-to-finality that streamlines the gaming experience.

READYgg specializes in bridging publishers to Web3 and offers an ecosystem that empowers games and game economies. The partnership signifies a major shift in the gaming industry as it further embraces blockchain technology.

“It is difficult to overstate just how overjoyed we are about this commitment from Aptos Labs,” said David S. Bennahum, CEO & Co-Founder of READYgg. “Bridging web2 games to web3 has always been our goal, which is why we’ve built a range of tools traditional publishers can use to seamlessly reach a web3 audience and bring their typical users into the world of on-chain gaming.”

The platform said it has already signed over 20 major Web2 publishers, representing a library of 2,000

games played by over 200M monthly active users. By the end of 2023, four out of the 20 publishers will operate on the Aptos blockchain, with at least a dozen more joining in the following year.

“This partnership with READYgg will accelerate the delivery of studio-quality web3 games, user experiences and compelling ownable assets,” said Mo Shaikh, co-founder & CEO of Aptos Labs.

Web2 Publishers Embrace Web3 Gaming

Popular titles like Runestone Keeper, Rescue Robots Sniper Survival, Minijuegos, and ToroFun will integrate Web3 elements such as NFTs. Minijuegos and ToroFun, in particular, will incorporate a novel NFT-based loyalty system.

Publishers joining the READYgg/Aptos ecosystem stand to benefit from a performance-focused blockchain, enjoying speed and asset portability. They can also access funding or grants through the READYgg $RDYX token and predictable Aptos usage fees that will empower publishers to run web3 components with less exposure to price volatility.

Christina Macedo, COO & Co-Founder of READYgg, highlighted the effortless introduction of Web2 gamers to Web3 gaming, focusing on fun and user experience.

“Aptos Lab’s expertise will ensure that millions of web2 gamers can get to grips with web3 very quickly, without having to contend with any kind of imposing learning curve.” said Christina Macedo, COO & Co-Founder of READYgg. “They can just have fun, and that’s all that matters”

READYgg’s vision has always focused on democratizing access to Web3 game creation. Their aim is to enable players, especially in emerging markets, to experience Web3 through gaming.

The partnership with Aptos Labs is poised to redefine the possibilities in Web3 gaming. It aims to match or surpass the user experience of Web2 games.

