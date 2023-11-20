Markets News Report
November 20, 2023

Aptos Labs and READYgg Partner to Onboard 15 Million Web2 Players into Web3 Gaming

by
Published: November 20, 2023 at 10:00 am Updated: November 20, 2023 at 8:45 am
by Victor Dey
Edited and fact-checked: November 20, 2023 at 10:00 am

In Brief

READYgg network and Aptos Labs today announced a partnership that aims to migrate 15 million Web2 gamers into the Web3 gaming realm.

Aptos Labs and READYgg Collaborate to Usher 15 Million Web2 Players into Web3 Gaming

READYgg today announced a partnership with Aptos Labs, that aims to transition 15 million Web2 gamers to the Web3 world. Starting November 20, gamers can register for early access to games launching on December 6 on the Aptos blockchain, known for its fast time-to-finality that streamlines the gaming experience.

READYgg specializes in bridging publishers to Web3 and offers an ecosystem that empowers games and game economies. The partnership signifies a major shift in the gaming industry as it further embraces blockchain technology.

“It is difficult to overstate just how overjoyed we are about this commitment from Aptos Labs,” said David S. Bennahum, CEO & Co-Founder of READYgg. “Bridging web2 games to web3 has always been our goal, which is why we’ve built a range of tools traditional publishers can use to seamlessly reach a web3 audience and bring their typical users into the world of on-chain gaming.”

The platform said it has already signed over 20 major Web2 publishers, representing a library of 2,000
games played by over 200M monthly active users. By the end of 2023, four out of the 20 publishers will operate on the Aptos blockchain, with at least a dozen more joining in the following year.

“This partnership with READYgg will accelerate the delivery of studio-quality web3 games, user experiences and compelling ownable assets,” said Mo Shaikh, co-founder & CEO of Aptos Labs.

Web2 Publishers Embrace Web3 Gaming

Popular titles like Runestone Keeper, Rescue Robots Sniper Survival, Minijuegos, and ToroFun will integrate Web3 elements such as NFTs. Minijuegos and ToroFun, in particular, will incorporate a novel NFT-based loyalty system.

Publishers joining the READYgg/Aptos ecosystem stand to benefit from a performance-focused blockchain, enjoying speed and asset portability. They can also access funding or grants through the READYgg $RDYX token and predictable Aptos usage fees that will empower publishers to run web3 components with less exposure to price volatility.

Christina Macedo, COO & Co-Founder of READYgg, highlighted the effortless introduction of Web2 gamers to Web3 gaming, focusing on fun and user experience.

“Aptos Lab’s expertise will ensure that millions of web2 gamers can get to grips with web3 very quickly, without having to contend with any kind of imposing learning curve.” said Christina Macedo, COO & Co-Founder of READYgg. “They can just have fun, and that’s all that matters”

READYgg’s vision has always focused on democratizing access to Web3 game creation. Their aim is to enable players, especially in emerging markets, to experience Web3 through gaming.

The partnership with Aptos Labs is poised to redefine the possibilities in Web3 gaming. It aims to match or surpass the user experience of Web2 games.

In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

Nik is an accomplished analyst and writer at Metaverse Post, specializing in delivering cutting-edge insights into the fast-paced world of technology, with a particular emphasis on AI/ML, XR, VR, on-chain analytics, and blockchain development. His articles engage and inform a diverse audience, helping them stay ahead of the technological curve. Possessing a Master's degree in Economics and Management, Nik has a solid grasp of the nuances of the business world and its intersection with emergent technologies.

Nik Asti
