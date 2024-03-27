COTI Partners With Civic To Elevate Users’ Control Over Their Digital Identity

Share this article







by Alisa Davidson by Anastasiia Osipova To improve your local-language experience, sometimes we employ an auto-translation plugin. Please note auto-translation may not be accurate, so read original article for precise information. In Brief COTI partnered with Civic to enhance data protection and confidentiality for Civic users via COTI V2’s confidentiality layer.

Confidentiality layer on the Ethereum blockchain, COTI partnered with Web3 identity management tools provider Civic to enhance data protection and confidentiality for Civic users. As part of the collaboration, Civic will utilize COTI V2’s confidentiality layer to enhance the Dynamic Decentralized Identity (DID) offering.

COTI is a compliant solution for securing data on the public blockchain, utilizing Ethereum’s security and employing the cryptographic protocol Garbled Circuits.

With its COTI V2’s confidentiality layer, data can undergo verification and computation processes while remaining encrypted throughout the entire procedure.

COTI V2 utilizes Garbled Circuits to enhance privacy, enabling the functioning of DID. This offers advanced features such as confidential data sharing and intricate calculations.

COTI V2’s DIDs utilize Civic’s Civic Pass, which is both a verified credential and a non-transferable token stored in the user’s wallet. Civic Pass can be utilized as inputs to fulfill regulatory obligations such as Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Furthermore, Civic will integrate with COTI V2 throughout all stages of its development, including devnet, testnet, and mainnet, serving as a design partner.

Civic And COTI Enhance Data Privacy For Web3 Users Engaging With DApps

Civic enables users to privately manage their identities across various blockchain networks through an on-chain representation of their reusable identity. Civic Pass, a company’s flagship product, is an integrated permissioning tool designed to assist business customers in granting secure access to their on-chain assets.

“We’re excited to integrate COTI V2s confidentiality layer into Civic’s platform,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO of COTI. “Civic is an industry leader in the field of identity management tools for Web3, and COTI will continue to partner with industry leaders. We look forward to working with Civic’s professional team to bring Dynamic DID into full production,” he added.

Both COTI and Civic are dedicated to offering users data privacy as they interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and explore Web3 use cases. The capability to manage an enhanced version of users’ DID through COTI V2 will enable dApps to engage with Civic’s digital identities and extract detailed insights without compromising sensitive data.

Disclaimer In line with the Trust Project guidelines, please note that the information provided on this page is not intended to be and should not be interpreted as legal, tax, investment, financial, or any other form of advice. It is important to only invest what you can afford to lose and to seek independent financial advice if you have any doubts. For further information, we suggest referring to the terms and conditions as well as the help and support pages provided by the issuer or advertiser. MetaversePost is committed to accurate, unbiased reporting, but market conditions are subject to change without notice.

About The Author Alisa is a reporter for the Metaverse Post. She focuses on investments, AI, metaverse, and everything related to Web3. Alisa has a degree in Business of Art and expertise in Art & Tech. She has developed her passion for journalism through writing for VCs, notable crypto projects, and scientific writing. You can contact her at [email protected] More articles Alisa Davidson