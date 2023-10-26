Blockbuster MEME Token Sale by Memeland Raises $10 Million in Under an Hour

by Nik Asti by Victor Dey In Brief Web3 venture firm Memeland’s MEME token sale achieved $10 million in pledges in just 42 minutes.

In a striking display of investor enthusiasm, Web3 venture firm Memeland’s $MEME token sale achieved a staggering $10 million in commitments in just 42 minutes. Such rapid fundraising feats underscore the intense interest and speculation surrounding cryptocurrency tokens, particularly in the decentralized web, or Web3, space.

Memeland is gearing up for a Firesale scheduled for October 26. This sale stands out not just for its exclusivity to the Memeland ecosystem and referrals, but also for the delicate balance it strikes. The Memeland team appears to have judiciously designed the sale to serve both the company’s objectives and the desires of ecosystem holders.

Understanding Memeland Sale Dynamics

The $MEME token sale mechanism stands apart from standard airdrops. Not only are these two distinct in terms of timing, but their asset release conditions for subsequent sales differ significantly. While the concept may initially appear convoluted, a deeper dive offers clarity.

The provision limits to just 3% of the total token supply, representing 9% of the Ecosystem Fund. For context, the Ecosystem Fund had an allocation of 33% of the total token supply in the past.

This amounts to a notable 2,070,000,000 tokens for participants, translating to a value of $2,070,000 based on pre-sale prices.

Future Prospects and Tokenomics

The Memeland team is no stranger to incentivizing its community, and similar engagements might be on the horizon. As for the token’s financial dynamics:

Airdrop beneficiaries will gain access to 20% of unlocked funds, with a subsequent non-linear release mechanism.

Pre-sale participants will receive 25% of the unlocked funds, and the system will release these funds daily over an 18-month timeframe.

Those partaking in the private sale will get 10% of the unlocked funds, albeit with a waiting period of 6 months.

Given the current buzz, those participating in the Fire Sale could potentially see returns of 4 to 5 times their initial investment, putting the token’s price at a promising $0.004+ and bringing its market capitalization to an impressive $30 million.

Investor Sentiments and Speculations

Details on investments in $MEME remain under wraps, and official information is sparse. There’s vague mention of GM’s Show from August, but no concrete investor list or investment phase details have surfaced.

Wrapping up, $MEME has effectively carved a niche for itself in the crypto market. Despite its playful tagline – “MEME is a memcoin. No utility, project map and promises” – and the swirling rumors and speculations, it continues to pique investor interest.

